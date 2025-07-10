Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 01:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Delhi court discharges TMC's Sagarika Ghose, 9 others in ECI protest case

Delhi court discharges TMC's Sagarika Ghose, 9 others in ECI protest case

The TMC leaders held the protest against central probe agencies CBI, NIA, ED and the Income Tax Department in April last year

Sagarika Ghose,Sagarika

A Delhi court discharged 10 TMC leaders, including Sagarika Ghose (pictured), Derek O'Brien, and Saket Gokhale. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court on Thursday discharged 10 TMC leaders, including Derek O'Brien, Sagarika Ghose and Saket Gokhale, in a case linked to a protest outside the Election Commission of India last year despite prohibitory orders being in place.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal passed the order of discharge.

A detailed order is awaited.

Earlier on May 13, the court had granted bail to the accused persons.

On April 30, it granted exemption from personal appearance to the accused persons, except Vivek Gupta  The court had summoned the accused persons on April 21 while taking congisance of the chargesheet.

Also Read

Delhi High Court

Lakshmi Puri defamation case: Delhi HC refuses to accept Gokhale's apology

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu

Will reveal names of TMC leaders causing chaos on college campuses: Suvendu

Union MoS Meenakashi Lekhi

Law college gang rape: BJP's 4 member 'fact-finding team' reaches Kolkata

rape

Medical report confirms multiple injuries in Kolkata law college rape case

rape

'What can be done if a friend rapes friend?' TMC leader on Kolkata gangrape

The TMC leaders held the protest against central probe agencies CBI, NIA, ED and the Income Tax Department in April last year. A 10-member delegation of the TMC had announced the protest after meeting a full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to press their demand.

 

The party alleged the central probe agencies were targeting opposition parties at the behest of the BJP-led Centre.

Delhi Police alleged TMC leaders accused in the case gathered outside the main gate of the ECI on April 8 last year and held a protest with placards and banners without requisite permission and despite Section 144 (prohibitory orders) of the Code of Criminal Procedure being in place.

Police alleged they continued to protest despite being informed about the prohibitory orders, following which an FIR was registered.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Tharoor recalls Sanjay Gandhi's role in Emergency; calls it a dark era

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Siddaramaiah denies exit talk, says he'll serve full term as Karnataka CM

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Cong slams BJP over Gujarat bridge collapse, says party busy in speeches

Jairam Ramesh

Congress takes swipe at PM Modi after he returns from five-nation visit

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Patna Protest, Bihar bandh

Protests in Bihar against special intensive revision of electoral rolls

Topics : Election Commission of India TMC Protest Election news CBI Income Tax department

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookENG vs IND 3rd Test LIVEUAE Golden VisaGlen Industries IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon