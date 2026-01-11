Political parties realign in quest for BMC ahead of crucial civic polls

Major talking points for the parties include monthly allowance for domestic workers (Shiv Sena UBT-MNS), ‘BEST revival manifesto’ by the Congress, and the promise to make Mumbai a “global powerhouse” (Mahayuti). This promised combination of freebies and improving Mumbai’s infrastructure has been flagged by political parties and observers, even as BMC’s fiscal health remains sound.

The local body’s capital expenditure has been exceeding its revenue expenditure for the past three years and there is a minor scope of increasing it since the BMC has been having a small surplus in its fiscal balance for the past nine years, at least. Despite this, there are allegations of poor infrastructure in Greater Mumbai, which is the BMC’s domain. Additionally, there are complaints of potholes in the region. However, this kind of repair work comes under revenue expenditure, as part of operation and maintenance, and not capital expenditure. This head is projected to get ₹6,227 crore in FY26, constituting 14 per cent of revenue expenditure.