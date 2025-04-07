Monday, April 07, 2025 | 10:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / 50% of Sensex stocks sink over 5%; Tata Motors, RIL, TCS hit 52-week lows

50% of Sensex stocks sink over 5%; Tata Motors, RIL, TCS hit 52-week lows

Trump tariffs, stock market today: Tata Motors share price sank 10.31 per cent to ₹550.55 per share after Jaguar Land Rover said it has halted exports to the US this month

bear market down

SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock market today, stock market crash: Half of the 30 Sensex stocks plunged over 5 per cent on the BSE in the intraday trade on Monday, April 7, 2025, as risk-averse sentiment gripped Dalal Street amid US President Donald Trump's aggressive reciprocal tariff announcement.
 
Among the hardest hit stocks, Tata Steel (11.5 per cent), Tata Motors (10.3 per cent; at 52-week low), Infosys (9.9 per cent), IndusInd Bank (9.4 per cent), Adani Ports (9.3 per cent), M&M (9.1 per cent), L&T (8.9 per cent), Tech M (8.4 per cent), HCL Tech (8.3 per cent), Kotak Mahindra Bank (8.1 per cent), Sun Pharma (8.1 per cent), RIL (7.4 per cent; at 52-week low), TCS (7.2 per cent; at 52-week low), Bajaj Finance (7.1 per cent), and Axis Bank (5.1 per cent) dropped between 5 per cent 12 per cent in the intraday trade.
 
 
Individually, Tata Motors share price sank 10.31 per cent to ₹550.55 per share after its UK-arm Jaguar Land Rover said it has halted exports to the US this month, in the fallout of Trump's 25-per cent tariff on non-US manufactured cars.
 
The US, JLR said, is an important market. However, as the company looks to address the new trading terms, it has decided to "enact" its "planned short-term actions including a shipment pause in April".
 
As per Bloomberg estimates, JLR sold 430,000 vehicles globally in financial year 2023-24 (FY24). Of this, US accounted for 23 per cent of JLR's revenue and 26 per cent of the wholesale volumes in the financial year.  ALSO READ | Sensex, Nifty crash on 'Black Monday' - Why stock market is falling today?

Also Read

trading, market, stocks

Max Financial, Tata Consumer are must-have stocks on technicals; Here's why

The shares of aluminium manufacturers rallied on Monday on the back of a sharp rise in the price of the lightweight metal over the weekend, following China's announcement that it will withdraw export tax rebate for the commodity.

Vedanta to Tata Steel: Metal stocks tumble as tariffs cloud growth outlook

union bank of india

Union Bank of India announces Q4 business update; shares tank 7%

Federal Bank net profit up 18%

CLSA initiates on Federal Bank with 'Outperform,' sees 18% upside; stock up

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

Bandhan Bank slips 3% after reporting Q4 update; CASA deposits down 5% YoY

 
That apart, Tata Steel share price crashed 11.5 per cent to an intraday low of ₹124.2 per share amid a double whammy for the counter. First, metal stocks were under heavy selling pressure on Monday as global growth concerns hit the industry-linked sector. China, which is the biggest consumer of metals, has been slapped with a cumulative tariff of 54 per cent. China, on its part, has also slapped 34 per cent retaliatory tariff on the US.
 
Secondly, the Tata Group firm has been served with an income tax notice for financial year 2018-19 (AY 2019-20), which has increased the taxable income for that year by ₹25,185.51 crore. The amount, Tata Steel said, is equivalent to the debt waived off in the favour of the company when it won the rights to acquire Bhushan Steel, now named as Tata Steel BSL, under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy code.
 
IndusInd Bank shares, too, shed 9.4 per cent after the bank's March 2025 quarter update showed a dismal growth in advances. As per IndusInd Bank's Q4FY25 quarterly business update, its net advances increased barely 1.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹3,47,933 crore. This was, in fact, a 5.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) decline in loans.
 
Similarly, IndusInd Bank's Q4 deposits rose 6.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,11,140 crore, which were up just 0.4 per cent.
 
Among other notable stocks, Reliance Industries share price (RIL) dropped 7.4 per cent intraday to a fresh 52-week low of ₹1,115.5 per share as crude oil prices fell sharply amid global growth concerns. RIL, which is indulged in oil exploration and sourcing, derives nearly 60 per cent of its revenues from the oil and petrochemical business.  ALSO READ | Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex drops 3,050 pts to 72,330 as tariffs take toll; IT, metal drag 5-8%
 
Overall, the BSE Sensex index today crashed 3,939.6 points or 5.2 per cent to hit an intraday low of 71,425. The sharp drawdown in equities follows a global rout in equities where investors are on the backfoot due to US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs.
 
After Trump unveiled a barrage of aggressive tariffs on more than 180 countries in the world, China and Canada have announced retaliatory tariffs of equivalent percentage. The Eurozone, meanwhile, is mulling similar steps. 
 

More From This Section

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex drops 2,850 pts to 72,530 as tariffs take toll; IT, metal drag 5-8%

bulls, bears, markets, sensex

Sensex, Nifty crash on 'Black Monday' - Why stock market is falling today?

IPo listing

Retaggio Industries IPO listing: Shares list flat on BSE SME on April 7

The Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua

Tata Capital, Boat take confidential IPO route; submit DRHPs to Sebi

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

US futures, oil dive as markets hungry for rapid tariff cuts from Trump

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Stock market crash Stock market correction BSE Sensex S&P BSE Sensex BSE 500-Sensex stocks Reliance Industries Tata Motors Tata Consultancy Services Tata Steel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Rupee TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Price TodayStock Market Crash Today - Key ReasonTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaMI vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon