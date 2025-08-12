Home / Politics / Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as INDIA bloc presses for discussion on SIR

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as INDIA bloc presses for discussion on SIR

Tiruchi Siva of DMK cited the rule book to say that the ruling of the Chair is supreme and urged him to take up discussion on subjects listed in the Rule 267 notice

View of the Rajya Sabha during division for the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in the special session of the Parliament
After listed official papers were laid on the table, Deputy Chairman Harivansh said he has rejected all 21 notices that invoked Rule 26. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 12:28 PM IST
Rajya Sabha proceedings on Tuesday were adjourned till the post-lunch session within minutes of its assembly, as Opposition MPs insisted on a discussion be taken up on the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Soon after listed official papers were laid on the table of the House, Deputy Chairman Harivansh said he has rejected all 21 notices that invoked Rule 267, which allows suspension of listed business to discuss matters being raised in them.

Without indicating the subject, he said the notices were received on four different subjects but none of them contained a motion drawn in a proper manner. 

As many as 11 notices sought discussion on a matter which is sub judice, he said.

The Supreme Court is hearing petitions filed against SIR.

Tiruchi Siva of DMK cited the rule book to say that the ruling of the Chair is supreme and urged him to take up discussion on subjects listed in the Rule 267 notice.

Even before he could finish, Harivansh cut him, saying he had not admitted any of the notices as they were not in accordance with the rules. 

Derek O'Brien of TMC objected to listing for discussion and passage of two important taxation legislations -- Income-Tax (No 2) Bill and Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill - in the supplementary list of business for the day, which was circulated just before start of the House proceedings.

Describing the bills as "very crucial," he said the government was making a "mockery of parliament" in the manner in which legislations containing more than 500 clauses were listed. 

He then went on to state that the Leader of the Opposition and other leaders of opposition parties are all in agreement that the issue of SIR can be discussed through a motion drafted in whatever language the government wants.

Harivansh cut him short and called for listed Zero Hour mentions.

As Opposition MPs rose on their seats and pressed with their demand for a discussion, he adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Rajya SabhaRajya Sabha deputy chairmanBiharMonsoon session of ParliamentParliamentDerek O’Brien

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

