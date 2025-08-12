Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as INDIA bloc presses for discussion on SIR

Rajya Sabha proceedings on Tuesday were adjourned till the post-lunch session within minutes of its assembly, as Opposition MPs insisted on a discussion be taken up on the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Soon after listed official papers were laid on the table of the House, Deputy Chairman Harivansh said he has rejected all 21 notices that invoked Rule 267, which allows suspension of listed business to discuss matters being raised in them.

Without indicating the subject, he said the notices were received on four different subjects but none of them contained a motion drawn in a proper manner.

ALSO READ: Parliament passes Merchant Shipping Bill 2025 amid Opposition protests As many as 11 notices sought discussion on a matter which is sub judice, he said. The Supreme Court is hearing petitions filed against SIR. Tiruchi Siva of DMK cited the rule book to say that the ruling of the Chair is supreme and urged him to take up discussion on subjects listed in the Rule 267 notice. Even before he could finish, Harivansh cut him, saying he had not admitted any of the notices as they were not in accordance with the rules. ALSO READ: Fight against SIR is to protect people's right to vote: Mallikarjun Kharge Derek O'Brien of TMC objected to listing for discussion and passage of two important taxation legislations -- Income-Tax (No 2) Bill and Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill - in the supplementary list of business for the day, which was circulated just before start of the House proceedings.