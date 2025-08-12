Take national flag to greater heights: J-K CM Omar at Tiranga rally

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said citizens should try to take the national flag to greater heights and do their bit for upholding its dignity.

"It is not necessary that we need a large number of people to do something.All of us can do our bit to uphold the respect and dignity of the national flag," Abdullah said addressing a Tiranga rally here.

ALSO READ: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off Tiranga cyclothon ahead of Independence Day

The chief minister said hoisting of the national flag should not be limited to official functions only.

"We should try to take the national flag to greater heights and follow the footsteps of those who have made supreme sacrifices for upholding the respect of this flag," he said.