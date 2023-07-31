Home / Politics / RS adjourned till noon, govt says ready for discussion on Manipur issue

RS adjourned till noon, govt says ready for discussion on Manipur issue

Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha rulebook allows for the suspension of the day's business to debate on any issue suggested by a member

Press Trust of India New Delhi
After the papers were laid, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he received 65 notices under Rule 267 and also noted that this rule is evoked on the rarest of occasions. The last time it was evoked was in 2018 | (Photo: PTI)

The government on Monday agreed to a discussion on the Manipur issue in the Rajya Sabha at 2 pm but the opposition insisted on a debate only under Rule 267 of the House, forcing the chairman to adjourn proceedings till noon.

Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha rulebook allows for the suspension of the day's business to debate on any issue suggested by a member.

After the papers were laid, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he received 65 notices under Rule 267 and also noted that this rule is evoked on the rarest of occasions. The last time it was evoked was in 2018.

Meanwhile, Leader of House Piyush Goyal said the government was ready for a discussion on the Manipur issue at 2 pm but the opposition did not agree.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge insisted that the discussion should only be held under Rule 267 of the House.

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 11:46 AM IST

