Home / Politics / Those who don't want development, divide country: UP CM slams Opposition

Those who don't want development, divide country: UP CM slams Opposition

He then went on the emphasise that there is a need to end mental slavery

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 2:26 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth took a veiled dig at the opposition on Thursday and alleged that those who are avert to development are engaged in dividing the country on the basis of caste, faith and dynastic politics.

He then went on the emphasise that there is a need to end mental slavery.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"From Atma Nirbhar Bharat to our duties as citizens, we have to end the mentality of slavery; we have to be proud of our heritage. The attempts to divide society are a hindrance on the path of development..."

"Those who don't want development divide the country on the basis of dynasty politics, casteism and faith and push the development agenda behind...", CM Yogi attacked Opposition on the day when people of Telangana are exercising their right to vote.

He was speaking at an event as the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a nationwide campaign to raise awareness about the Centre's flagship schemes, reached Lucknow today.

Indirectly attacking the Congress that governed the country for the longest period, CM Yogi listed various centrally sponsored schemes and asked, "Why did these schemes not run before this?

This is the same country and the sources of income are also the same, he said.

"It is not that a treasure was found when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was voted to the highest constitutional office and started distributing it...", CM Yogi said, taking a veiled dig at the Congress.

CM Yogi alleged that the welfare of the poor, common people, farmers,women and youth were not on the agenda of the previous governments The benefits of schemes were distributed "biasedly."

He also said that 12 crore toilets have been built across the country during the last nine years of PM Modi's rule.

CM Yogi also said that 50 crore people have benefited from the Ayushman Bharat scheme since its implementation, while 10 crore have been benefited in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read

Dynastic politics everything for Cong, they can't think of anything: PM

PM's Bhopal address will infuse BJP workers with new energy: Adityanath

CM Adityanath launches fourth phase of Mission Shakti in Uttar Pradesh

State govt has no plans for caste census in UP, says CM Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails PM Modi's tenure as 'full of achievements'

Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll LIVE: Poll predictions to be out today

Kerala Guv blames Vijayan for pressuring him to reappoint Kannur Univ VC

Rajasthan model healthcare across country if voted to power in 2024: Rahul

Election result in Karnataka will be repeated in Telangana: Congress' Reddy

BJP leaders support caste census, says UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Yogi AdityanathDynastic politicsOpposition

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story