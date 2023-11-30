Those who don't want development, divide country: UP CM slams Opposition

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth took a veiled dig at the opposition on Thursday and alleged that those who are avert to development are engaged in dividing the country on the basis of caste, faith and dynastic politics.

He then went on the emphasise that there is a need to end mental slavery.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"From Atma Nirbhar Bharat to our duties as citizens, we have to end the mentality of slavery; we have to be proud of our heritage. The attempts to divide society are a hindrance on the path of development..."

"Those who don't want development divide the country on the basis of dynasty politics, casteism and faith and push the development agenda behind...", CM Yogi attacked Opposition on the day when people of Telangana are exercising their right to vote.

He was speaking at an event as the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a nationwide campaign to raise awareness about the Centre's flagship schemes, reached Lucknow today.

Indirectly attacking the Congress that governed the country for the longest period, CM Yogi listed various centrally sponsored schemes and asked, "Why did these schemes not run before this?

This is the same country and the sources of income are also the same, he said.

"It is not that a treasure was found when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was voted to the highest constitutional office and started distributing it...", CM Yogi said, taking a veiled dig at the Congress.

CM Yogi alleged that the welfare of the poor, common people, farmers,women and youth were not on the agenda of the previous governments The benefits of schemes were distributed "biasedly."

He also said that 12 crore toilets have been built across the country during the last nine years of PM Modi's rule.

CM Yogi also said that 50 crore people have benefited from the Ayushman Bharat scheme since its implementation, while 10 crore have been benefited in Uttar Pradesh.