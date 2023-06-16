Home / Politics / Union minister Shekhawat challenges Gehlot to open debate on Sanjivani scam

Union minister Shekhawat challenges Gehlot to open debate on Sanjivani scam

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has challenged Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to an open debate on the allegations levelled by the latter against him

Press Trust of India Jaisalmer
Union minister Shekhawat challenges Gehlot to open debate on Sanjivani scam

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 12:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has challenged Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to an open debate on the allegations levelled by the latter against him on the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam matter.

Gehlot has repeatedly accused Shekhawat, who is an MP from Jodhpur, of being involved in the scam in which a large number of investors were duped of crores of rupees.

Shekhawat has dismissed allegations linking him to the credit society and has also filed a defamation case in a Delhi court against Gehlot

I challenge him and his lawyers to stand on any platform in India and argue in front of me, he told reporters in Jaisalmer on Thursday when asked about the allegations levelled by Gehlot.

Shekhawat said the chief minister levelled the allegations against him because of the defeat of his son Vaibhav Gehlot in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Union minister had defeated Vaibhav Gehlot in the Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat. Jodhpur is the hometown of CM Gehlot.

The BJP leader also said that he will prove the corruption allegations levelled by BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena against Gehlot and his son.

They do the work of converting black money worth crores of rupees into white, he charged.

No immediate reaction was available from Gehlot to the charge.

Shekhawat also said that the Centre has done remarkable work with the theme of service, good governance, and welfare of the poor.

As a result of the working of the Modi government, people today have faith in the system, he asserted.

The poor realise that the government works for them. If the right party is chosen in democracy, then the right work is done, he said.

Also Read

India has committed over $240 bn in water sector: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Centre has sanctioned Rs 2,000 cr for Tripura under Jal Jeevan Mission: CM

Union Minister Shekhawat moves defamation complaint against CM Gehlot

FIR filed against Gajendra Shekhawat over Ravana remark against Gehlot

Gehlot alleges Union min's involvement in Sanjivani Credit Society scam

TMC demands immediate meeting of Parliamentary panel on Manipur violence

Congress slams Centre's decision to rename Nehru Memorial Museum, Library

K'taka BJP asks Siddaramaiah for FCI's commitment letter over rice supply

BJP welcomes Calcutta HC's order on deployment of central forces in Bengal

JP Nadda holds virtual meeting with BJP MPs on 'Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan'

Topics :Gajendra Singh ShekhawatAshok Gehlotrajasthan

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story