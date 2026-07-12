VB G RAM G scheme rules: Performance twist in state fund allocation

Based solely on the 16th Finance Commission’s devolution formula, several states could gain or lose funds under VB G RAM G compared with the funds released under MGNREGA as of March 31, 2026. However, the performance-linked component from FY28 gives states scope to secure higher allocations and offset any reduction under the devolution formula.

The Centre has said the overall corpus under VB G RAM G will be larger than under MGNREGA, which too will be beneficial to states. As an interim measure, it has proposed releasing ₹95,692 crore to states in FY27 to ensure a smooth transition to the new scheme. Officials said the interim allocation is based on a formula on last year’s devolution to states. The Centre has maintained that VB G RAM G will remain a demand-driven scheme, and that normative funding does not mean that demand needs to be adjusted to the funds allocated.