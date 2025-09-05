In simple terms, India is getting older as fertility falls and life expectancy rises.

Which states have the highest share of the elderly?

Kerala leads the list. Almost 15 per cent of its population is above 60 years of age.

Other high-elderly states include Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Maharashtra, all with well above the national average.

These states are already facing the pressures of ageing populations , from higher demand for geriatric healthcare to pension and social welfare needs.

Which states have the youngest populations?

At the other end, states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand have the lowest elderly shares, around 7–8 per cent.