How big is India’s elderly population today?
Which states have the highest share of the elderly?
Which states have the youngest populations?
Why is India ageing faster now?
- Falling fertility: India’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR) has dropped below the replacement level of 2.1, meaning fewer children are being born each year.
- Rising life expectancy: On average, Indians now live about 68.5 years (men) and 72.5 years (women), with states like Kerala and Delhi crossing 78 and 74 years respectively.
What challenges does an ageing society bring?
- Healthcare burden: Elderly people require more medical attention, especially for chronic conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and arthritis.
- Pension and social security: With fewer working-age adults to support them, seniors may face financial insecurity.
- Workforce imbalance: Younger states will fuel economic growth, while older states may struggle with shrinking labour forces.
- Family support systems: Traditional joint families are breaking down, leaving many seniors dependent on state and community care.
What does this mean for India’s future?
