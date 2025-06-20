PM Modi led-govt addressed health sector problems holistically, says Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for its "holistic" approach in addressing health issues faced by the public.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Adichunchanagiri University (ACU) Bengaluru campus.

"Our leader and PM Modi had said several years ago in Gujarat that poverty's biggest issue is illness, and the cost of treatment; the administration has to provide for the treatment of illness for the poor. I can say with pride today that Modi, when he became the Prime Minister, has fulfilled it by providing 60 crore poor with free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh," Sahah said.