Two pilots' unions flag work culture concerns at Tata Group airlines

Two pilots' groupings on Thursday said the problems raised by Vistara pilots are not isolated but indicative of systemic issues across Tata Group aviation entities.

In a detailed letter to Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran, the Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPI) and the Indian Pilots' Guild (IPG) urged the group to engage in a constructive dialogue with the pilot community.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Tata Group has four airline ventures -- Air India, Air India Express, AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India), and Vistara.

IPG represents Air India pilots operating the airlines' wide-body fleet while ICPA represents pilots operating the single aisle aircraft.

In recent days, Vistara has been forced to cancel more than 100 flights due to non-availability of pilots who are protesting against pay revision and other issues.



ALSO READ: Air India launches revamped customer loyalty programme with added features

"The pilots of Vistara have been steadfast in their advocacy for fixed 70 hours compensation, improved working conditions, and stable roster.

"After thorough assessment and consultation, we firmly believe that their demands are not only reasonable but also reflective of broader challenges prevalent within Tata Group airlines," the letter said.

According to the unions, the concerns expressed by the Vistara pilots are not isolated incidents but rather indicative of systemic issues that extend across various Tata Group aviation entities.

"The issues of 70 hours fixed remuneration, approval of leaves, adequate rest periods, unstable roster, stretching pilots to max flight duty, botched roster practices and an unsupportive work environment are consistently echoed by pilots across different Tata Group airlines," they claimed.

The unions asked the Tata Group leadership to engage in constructive dialogue with the pilot community and take proactive measures to address their legitimate grievances.

"By addressing the concerns raised by the Vistara pilots, Tata Group can demonstrate its commitment to fostering a culture of fairness, transparency and employee welfare across all its aviation ventures, which is missing at the moment," the letter said.