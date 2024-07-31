Not Muttiah Muralitharan, but his dance double is winning over the internet

A video recently surfaced online that purportedly showed Sri Lankan cricket legend Muttiah Muralitharan executing the hook steps of the popular song ‘Tauba Tauba’ from Vicky Kaushal’s latest film, 'Bad Newz'. The video rapidly went viral, leaving netizens astounded by the man’s impressive dance moves. Viewers speculated that Muralitharan possessed hidden dance talents, as the individual in the video appeared to flawlessly replicate Vicky Kaushal's signature steps.

Social media platforms were soon flooded with reactions, with one user exclaiming, “For a moment, I thought it was really him!” Another added, “Who knew Muralitharan could dance like that?” However, the truth behind the viral sensation soon emerged, dispelling the misconception that the man in the video was Muralitharan.

The man in the viral clip turned out to be Kiran, a choreographer bearing an uncanny resemblance to the cricket icon. The striking similarity between Kiran and Muralitharan led to widespread confusion, but the revelation did little to diminish the video’s popularity. Instead, it continued to attract views and praise for the choreographer’s impressive performance.

Meanwhile, Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal has been basking in the limelight for his effortless dance moves in ‘Tauba Tauba’, a song that has become a sensation following the release of 'Bad Newz'. The hook step has inspired countless celebrities and influencers to try their hand at recreating Vicky’s smooth moves, sharing their versions on social media.

In an interview with Times Now/Zoom, Vicky Kaushal opened up about his dance journey and his wife, Katrina Kaif's reaction to his performance. Known for her exceptional dance skills, Katrina has always encouraged Vicky’s efforts, often advising him to practice control for his on-screen performances. However, when she saw him dance in ‘Tauba Tauba’, she couldn’t help but call his moves “perfect”.

The viral video featuring Muralitharan’s lookalike has only added to the buzz surrounding ‘Tauba Tauba’, further amplifying the song’s popularity. As fans continue to enjoy and recreate the hook steps, the song remains a dance sensation across social media platforms, showing no signs of fading from the limelight.