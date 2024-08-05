Woman falls into gorge in Maharashtra while taking selfie, video goes viral

A 29-year-old woman fell into a deep gorge in Maharashtra on Saturday evening, she was later rescued by locals. The incident occurred at the Borne Ghat in Satara district. According to reports, the woman fell while taking a selfie with friends and sustained several injuries, after which she was admitted to a local hospital.

Videos of the home guards and locals pulling the woman, who can be seen crying, to safety has gone viral on social media platforms. The clip showed rescuers throwing a thick rope down the 100-feet deep gorge lifting the woman to safety.

However, some reports contradict the reason for her fall as stated by many media reports, indicating that she had slipped and fallen while attending nature's call amid heavy rains in the region.

The video of the rescue incident shows a man descending down the slope to help the woman as she clings to the rope guided by the member of the Shivendra Raje rescue team. The caption of the viral post reads, “Young girl was brought to safety from a 150 feet gorge by members of the Shivendra Raje rescue team at Borne Ghat in Satara. The girl slipped & fell from the cliff while taking a selfie along with her group of 5 boys & 3 girls. Shivendra Raje group has received mountaineering training in Dehradun this June, which was sponsored by Satara Zilla Parishad.”

The video grabbed millions of views, capturing the attention of social media users who had mixed reactions to the incident. Many could be seen criticising the trend of taking selfies at such unsafe places during this season.

Similar incidents

In an earlier unfortunate incident, the 27-year-old travel influencer, Aanvi Kamdar, who hails from Mumbai, passed away after falling into a 300-foot gorge near the city. Reports claim that she was creating an Instagram reel. The incident took place in the Kumbhe waterfall near Maharashtra's Raigad district on July 16. She visited the place with her seven friends.

Local authorities were informed quickly and an immediate rescue operation was launched to try to rescue her. After a six-hour operation, she was pulled out of the gorge and immediately taken to a hospital. Later, she passed away due to severe injuries suffered from the fall.