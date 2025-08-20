BS Samriddhi LIVE updates: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma to inaugurate Resurgent Rajasthan event in Jaipur
BS Rajasthan Samriddhi, Jaipur Newspaper Edition Launch Updates: The event will spotlight Rajasthan's investment prospects, policy agenda, and growth avenues. Stay tuned for live updates
BS Web Team New Delhi
Jaipur will host Business Standard's Resurgent Rajasthan event on Wednesday, to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. The programme will highlight the state’s investment prospects, policy framework, and growth opportunities through a fireside chat with CM Sharma, moderated by Business Standard Editorial Director AK Bhattacharya.
Event Schedule:
- 11:35 am: Ajay Data, managing director, Data Group of Industries, and Digvijay Dhabriya, chairman, PHDCCI (Rajasthan chapter), will join a session on Invest Rajasthan: An Economic Roadmap.
- 12:25 pm: Panel on 'The Surging Renewables Sector' will feature Rahul Gupta, founder, MD and chief executive officer, Rays Power Experts Ltd, and Sunil Bansal, president, Rajasthan Solar Association.
- 1:15 pm: The event will conclude with a valedictory note and fireside chat with Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Cabinet Minister for Industries, Skill Development & Youth Affairs, Government of Rajasthan.
The event comes at a time when Rajasthan has positioned itself as the leading state in attracting fresh investments, especially in renewable energy. New solar and wind projects pushed the state to the top of the investment rankings in the first quarter of 2025-26, according to the latest Projects Today survey, as earlier reported by Business Standard.
10:59 AM
Business Standard to launch Jaipur edition today
10:37 AM
Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma to deliver keynote, join fireside chat
10:27 AM
Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma to inaugurate Business Standard’s Resurgent Rajasthan event
Business Standard’s Resurgent Rajasthan event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma today. The forum will highlight Rajasthan’s investment opportunities and outline the state’s policy roadmap.
10:16 AM
BS Rajasthan Samriddhi 2025: Jaipur to host Business Standard’s Resurgent Rajasthan event
Topics : rajasthan Jaipur Bhajanlal Sharma bs events
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 10:37 AM IST