Drone diyas to moving rangolis: Tradition meets theatrics at festivals

On a cool Delhi evening, guests stepped onto a rooftop where hundreds of diyas floated — not on water, but suspended mid-air by silent drones. Below, a sprawling rangoli shimmered with crushed gemstones and flower petals, its temple pattern edged in soft LED accents that shifted colour like the slow breath of dusk.

For Nikhil Kapoor, founder and CEO of Floodlightz Events, this is luxury — not extravagance for its own sake, but what he calls “intentionality”. “When every element tells a story, when the décor whispers tradition and the details feel like poetry, that’s when you’ve created something unforgettable,” he says.

From rooftop mandalas formed by drones to gourmet prasad, such as saffron-infused motichoor laddoos with edible gold leaf, Kapoor’s events invite guests not just to attend, but to inhabit the celebration. Tradition, recast in light Whether it’s Diwali in Delhi, Dussehra in Pune, Durga Puja in Kolkata, or Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai, event planners agree on one thing: the soul must remain Indian, even if the stage feels global. And so, Shrih Festivals once staged a Ram Leela on floating rafts, encircled by diya-lit lotus ponds, with projection mapping and a live narrator in Sanskrit and English. “We’ve also synced fireworks to bhajan orchestras and created aarti with immersive surround sound,” says Doris Agarwal, of Shrih Festivals. When one host asked for “Florence meets Varanasi”, the planners realised it through Renaissance pillars, sari drapes, and Mughal floral ceilings.

Kapoor recalls an event themed “The Five Elements”: it had earthy textures and handwoven fabrics for Prithvi (Earth); floating diyas over water for jal (water); lighting programmed to mimic agni’s (fire’s) flicker; vetiver and sandalwood diffusers for vayu (air); and a seamless spatial flow for aakash (sky). Agarwal’s signature is “tradition through a contemporary lens”. An example: handcrafted terracotta torans paired with kinetic lighting and scented fog for a Dussehra event. Damini Oberoi of Pune’s Q Events & Weddings layers marigolds, shewanti, mogras, brass urlis and terracotta pieces into cascading floral installations. In Mumbai, Neha Shroff of Momente Weddings sees people embracing LED candles over diyas, deeper-hued fabrics, and imported blooms from Thailand and Holland.

Personalisation is on the rise, says Agarwal. This includes digital invites in hand-painted scrolls; cocktail bars inspired by Indian sweets (kesar fizz or rose peda sour); hand-embroidered table runners with Sanskrit mantras; and puja thalis with QR codes offering audio guides to rituals.Diwali party at a private bungalow in Pune Floral & rangoli art If marigolds are the grammar of festive décor, planners are rewriting the sentences. Floodlightz has transformed entrances into floral tunnels shifting from saffron to blush — a sensory journey of fragrance and colour. Shrih once built a 20-foot peacock from mirror shards, real leaves, and crushed crystals, glowing like stained glass.

Diwali decor for a party at a Bungalow in Pune “Besides canopies and pillars, interactive installations and floating floral art elevate the experience,” says Oberoi. Rangoli, too, is being reimagined with powdered semi-precious stones, mirror inlay work, and even tiered, moving sculptures that rise like living art pieces. Collaborations with artists aren’t uncommon. Scent of space Fragrance has moved from accessory to anchor. Kapoor curates “fragrance journeys” that shift across spaces — a vetiver-and-rose welcome flowing into saffron-scented dining areas. One soirée recreated an old haveli courtyard with sandalwood, burnt camphor, and the faint sweetness of desi ghee wicks. “The key is not to make a place smell like something, but to make it feel like something,” he says.

Agarwal’s fragrance bars offer mogra–vetiver or frankincense–clove blends in brass vessels, placed strategically at entrances, lounges, and temples. Oberoi creates incense stations where guests blend jasmine, sandalwood, and oud, while Shroff, who says the focus has shifted to “venue fragrancing”, leans on regional signatures — mogra for South Indian soirées, oud and frankincense for West Asian themes. Food as theatre Food is no longer just served — it is staged. Floodlightz’s “Tradition Meets Theatre” menu deconstructs the thali course-by-course: a smoked dal arriving under a glass cloche, releasing burnt mustard seed aromas. Shrih’s 12-course “Progressive Thali” reinterprets festive delicacies from across India — from millet tikki with avocado dahi chaat foam to gulkand macarons dusted with silver rose petals.

Oberoi experiments with nostalgia — dahi bhalla ice cream, or DIY mithai counters where guests pack their own sweets. Music & atmosphere If décor sets the scene, music seals the memory. Kapoor’s evenings might open with sitar and tabla, slide into Hindustani–jazz fusion, then close with electronic beats over temple bells. Shrih scripts each night like theatre — santoor and shehnai yielding to fusion bhajans or tabla-house DJ sets, ending with sitar-electronic lullabies. For Navratri, Oberoi curates soulful live bhajans; for dandiya nights, high-energy tracks; for Diwali, Sufi nights that segue into DJ-led dance floors. Le Magnifique Group’s founder and CEO Neeraj Kumar adds a flourish with four- to five-minute fireworks. He says planning begins two months in advance — from venue recce to production costing, client approvals, and permissions. Social media heavily influences décor choices, he adds.