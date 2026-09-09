Delhi's dichotomy: Big infra projects alongside unauthorised sprawl

Those problems have persisted in the post-reforms period, when its population jumped from 9.4 million according to the 1991 Census to nearly 17 million by 2011. Provisional figures from the Census underway peg Delhi’s population at 23 million in 2026.

“The growth of Delhi was partly strangulated by the lack of developed space. We reached the limits of what DDA could assemble once it had put together Rohini, Dwarka, and Janakpuri. Beyond these urban extensions, the whole area of Delhi was in a twilight zone between being city land and agricultural land,” says Shah, who was formerly the director of the National Institute of Urban Affairs, a statutory and autonomous body under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.