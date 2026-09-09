Delhi's dichotomy: Big infra projects alongside unauthorised sprawl

When former CM Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party came to power after a major upheaval in the capital’s politics in 2013, the focus shifted in response to pressure from the city’s low-income households on bettering the healthcare and education infrastructure, according to a former senior Delhi government official.
However, hidden underneath this growth, is a dichotomy that the capital still struggles to reconcile with — the existence of a planned city and an unauthorised city. Experts warn of the major consequences as the latter expands unchecked.
Delhi and other Indian cities have failed to reimagine what a city should be, experts say. “In the pursuit of growth, we’ve come to picture a city as a collection of infrastructure: Roads, drains, flyovers, water supply, traffic. We think that if we fix the infrastructure, we have fixed the city,” says an executive at an urban policy think tank. “But a city is where people live, learn, work and play, it is not just a set of assets.”