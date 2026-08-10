We ducked more basic reforms because of success of 1991 talks: N K Singh

What we achieved by 1993 was macroeconomic stability, restored investor confidence, de-licensing, and an acceptable inflation range with rising growth. One of our IMF interlocutors told me: India is a tiger that has been caged for decades — injured, but now roaming free, digging up long-delayed reforms. His worry was that once its wounds healed, it might return to its cage, to complacency. He was hinting at the unfinished agenda: Land, labour, capital. Such was our success, in fact, that we exited the IMF programme two years early, in June 1993, curtailing the Fund’s ability to press us further on those very reforms.