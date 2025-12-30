BS Samriddhi: Uttar Pradesh racing ahead on all fronts, says Pathak

Speakers at the programme highlighted other achievements of the state government. Uttar Pradesh ranks second in the country on ease of doing business and continues to improve. The Investment Mitra portal, launched by the state government, is regarded as one of the largest single-window clearance systems in India.

The government has framed policies for more than 20 sectors. Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of MSMEs in the country, largely due to the Udyami Mitra Scheme, launched in 2023.

There was discussion on the rapid growth of the transport and tourism sectors. Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh said the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation, once in poor condition, was now among the few profitable transport corporations in the country and had been earning profits for the past two financial years. He said his goal was for the corporation to have fixed deposits of at least ₹10,000 crore by 2027, when the government’s term ends, ensuring long-term financial stability.