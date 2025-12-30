BS Samriddhi: 'Uttar Pradesh has a healthy pipeline of foreign investments'

Till date four ground-breaking ceremonies have been organised in UP. These ceremonies involved companies that are investing about ₹12 trillion in the state. Some of these companies have started work on their projects and commenced production. Preparation is in full swing for the fifth ground-breaking ceremony and we are expecting this to be a big one. The fifth ceremony involves companies that have committed ₹5 trillion investments. Targets have been given to various departments and districts. Some of them have achieved their targets while others are working on them. Very soon, the fifth ceremony will be organised in a big manner.