Asian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming





Check 2023 Asian Games medal tally here India's 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra will be in action on October 4 at the Asian Games 2023. Neeraj Chopra javelin throw event at the Asian Games will start in the evening, 4:35 pm, according to Indian Standard Time. Neeraj Chopra once again emerges as the best prospect to win Gold at the Asian Games. But Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem is giving Neeraj a tough competition lately. Various reports suggest that Nadeem has pulled out of the javelin throw event at the Asian Games due to a knee injury. Thus denying India vs Pakistan in the javelin throw event. However, the official website has listed a Pakistani javelin thrower in the start list along with his countryman, Yasir Muhammad.

Meanwhile, India will be looking to win two medals from the javelin throw event in the Asian Games, given Kishore Jeena is also participating in the competition.

Competition Neeraj Chopra Arshad Nadeem Guwahati South Asian Games Gold Bronze 2016 Asian Junior Athletics Championships Silver Bronze IAAF World U20 Championships Gold Finished 15th 2017 Asian Championships, Bhubaneshwar Gold Finished 7th 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games Gold Finished 8th 2018 Jakarta Asian Games Gold Bronze Tokyo Olympics 2021 Gold Finished 5th World Athletics Championships, Oregon 2022 Silver Finished 5th 2022 Commonwealth Games Not participated Gold 2023 World Athletics Championships, Budapest Gold Silver



Asian Games 2023 Javelin Throw final: Neeraj Chopra live match time IST, live telecast and streaming

