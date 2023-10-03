Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

Asian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

Neeraj Chopra javelin throw event at the Asian Games will start in the evening on October 4 at 4:35 pm according to Indian Standard Time.

BS Web Team New Delhi
Neeraj Chopra in Asian Games 2023

4 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 8:08 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India's 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra will be in action on October 4 at the Asian Games 2023. Neeraj Chopra javelin throw event at the Asian Games will start in the evening, 4:35 pm, according to Indian Standard Time. Neeraj Chopra once again emerges as the best prospect to win Gold at the Asian Games. But Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem is giving Neeraj a tough competition lately. Various reports suggest that Nadeem has pulled out of the javelin throw event at the Asian Games due to a knee injury. Thus denying India vs Pakistan in the javelin throw event. However, the official website has listed a Pakistani javelin thrower in the start list along with his countryman, Yasir Muhammad. 

 Check 2023 Asian Games medal tally here

Meanwhile, India will be looking to win two medals from the javelin throw event in the Asian Games, given Kishore Jeena is also participating in the competition.

Will Neeraj Chopra cross the 90-metre mark today at the Diamond League?

With Neeraj achieving almost every accolade in Javelin throw, the one record he will be eyeing is breaching the 90-metre mark. He went very close to the 90-metre mark during the Stockholm Diamond League with a throw of 89.94-metre

Competition Neeraj Chopra Arshad Nadeem
Guwahati South Asian Games Gold  Bronze
2016 Asian Junior Athletics Championships Silver Bronze
IAAF World U20 Championships Gold  Finished 15th
2017 Asian Championships, Bhubaneshwar Gold  Finished 7th
2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games Gold  Finished 8th
2018 Jakarta Asian Games Gold  Bronze
Tokyo Olympics 2021 Gold  Finished 5th
World Athletics Championships, Oregon 2022 Silver Finished 5th
2022 Commonwealth Games Not participated Gold
2023 World Athletics Championships, Budapest Gold Silver
 

Asian Games 2023 Javelin Throw final: Neeraj Chopra live match time IST, live telecast and streaming

When is Neeraj Chopra in action in the 2023 Asian Games?

In the javelin throw event at Asian Games, Neeraj Chopra will be in action on October 4.

At what time Neeraj Chopra' javelin throw event begin at the Asian Games 2023 on October 4?

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw live match to begin at 4:35 PM on October 4, 2023 at the Asian Games.

How to watch Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event live on Television?

Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD, Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will live telecast Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at the Asian Games 2023.

How to watch live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at 2023 Asian Games?

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event's live streaming will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

Also Read

World Athletics 2023: Neeraj Chopra wins Gold, scripts yet another history

World Athletics 2023, IND vs PAK in javelin throw: Neeraj, Nadeem eye glory

Zurich Diamond League Highlights: Neeraj Chopra finishes 2nd; Yakub at top

Diamond League final: Neeraj Chopra live javelin throw time streaming today

Neeraj Chopra's record: The 'Golden Boy' now has everything javelin offers

Asian Games 2023: 3 hat-tricks as India beat Hong Kong 13-0 in women hockey

Asain Games 2023: India rout Bangladesh 55-18 in men's kabaddi group stage

Asian Games 2023: Verma, Deotale set up all-Indian final in compund archery

Asian Games 2023: Lovlina enters 75 kg final, Preeti settles for bronze

Asian Games 2023: Jaiswal hundred help India beat Nepal, reach semi-final

Topics :Neeraj ChopraAsian GamesIndia vs Pakistanathletics

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 8:08 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

RSOLEC to invest $300 million into solar manufacturing venture in India

JSW Infrastructure has huge potential to grow its business: Sajjan Jindal

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 October 03 schedule: India event timings, streaming

ICC World Cup 2023: List of commentators announced-Shastri, Ponting & more

India News

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; 6.2 magnitude recorded in Nepal

IRCTC launches 4 days/3 nights Chennai-Shirdi package for devotees

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story