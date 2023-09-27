Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / India's singles tennis players to return empty-handed from Asian Games

India's singles tennis players to return empty-handed from Asian Games

Ramkumar Ramanathan and Rutuja Bhosale had exited the singles competition in the third and second round respectively

Press Trust of India Hangzhou
Sumit Nagal (Photo: @nagalsumit)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 5:34 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

India's singles tennis players will return empty-handed from the Asian Games for the first time since 2006 as Sumit Nagal and last edition's bronze medallist Ankita Raina exited the continental championship following quarterfinal defeats, here on Wednesday.

Up against top seed and home favourite Zhizhen Zhang, it was always going to be a herculean task for Nagal to go past the world number 60.

To his credit, Nagal took a set off the Chinese before losing steam in the men's singles quarterfinals, which he lost 7-6(3) 1-6 2-6 in two hours and 16 minutes.

Somdev Devvarman had won a men's singles gold in 2010 and after that Yuki Bhambri (2014, Incheon) and Prajnesh Gunneswaran (2018, Jakarta &Palembang) won a bronze each in the following editions.

In the 2006 Doha Games, Rohan Bopanna and Karan Rastogi could not reach the medal rounds in the men's singles.

Raina, who had become only the second Indian to win a singles bronze in 2018, waged a gritty battle against Japan's Haruka Raji before losing her quarterfinal 6-3 4-6 4-6 in a marathon two hours and 53-minute contest.

Ramkumar Ramanathan and Rutuja Bhosale had exited the singles competition in the third and second round respectively.

India's challenge is still alive in men's doubles and mixed doubles.

Also Read

Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1

Asian Games 2023: India upset Korea in volleyball, rowers start well

Asian Games women's cricket: India vs Sri Lanka Gold medal game at 11:30 am

Asiad Games 2023 volleyball: India stuns S Korea, enters knock-out round

Asian Games 2023 women's cricket schedule: India vs Bangladesh SF timings

'Tough to look beyond Shreyas in WC playing XI, Gill to be main player'

Hriday to enter individual dressage final, Anush, Divyakriti make the cut

We need to play as cohesive unit against Saudi Arabia, says Sunil Chhetri

Asian Games 2023: India's Rohit Jadhav finishes eight in Wushu Daoshu Final

Asian Games 2023: Football coach Stimac lauds Sunil Chhetri and Jhingan

Topics :Asian GamesTennisSumit Nagal

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: Report

Cipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shattered

Pak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

NIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: Poll

Angel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares

Next Story