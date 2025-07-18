Home / Sports / Business / Brentford agree £70mn deal for winger Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United

The 25-year-old attacker is set to become Manchester United's third acquisition this summer, following the arrivals of forward Matheus Cunha and left-back Diego Leon.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 7:29 PM IST
Manchester United have secured approval from Brentford for a £70 million (including add-ons) transfer bid to sign winger Bryan Mbeumo. The Cameroon international is expected to undergo a medical examination before joining United’s squad ahead of their pre-season tour in the United States, scheduled to begin Tuesday.  The signing comes after United faced a lot of heat in terms of not able to get in players quickly as compared to their Premier League rivals who have been a lot more active than the 20-time champions in the summer transfer window.
 
United’s third signing this summer 
The 25-year-old attacker is set to become Manchester United’s third acquisition this summer, following the arrivals of forward Matheus Cunha and left-back Diego Leon. Earlier bids of £55 million in early June and £62.5 million later in the month were rejected, but Brentford have agreed to the latest offer which includes potential add-ons raising the fee to £70 million.
 
Brentford’s record transfer sale 
Mbeumo, who transferred to Brentford from Troyes in 2019, is poised to become the club’s most lucrative sale in history, marking a significant milestone for the Bees. 
 
Mbeumo’s peak performance in the Premier League 
Last season, Mbeumo delivered career-best statistics across nearly all attacking categories in the Premier League, including goals, assists, chances created, and touches inside the opposition’s penalty area. His shot conversion rate stood at an impressive 23.53%, with only Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Alexander Isak of Newcastle United surpassing him in clinical finishing.
 
Defensive work and ball-carrying threat 
Beyond his attacking prowess, Mbeumo was also effective defensively, winning possession 32 times in the final third, ranking him third among all Premier League players. Additionally, his ability to carry the ball forward proved unmatched, as he completed nine runs over five metres that directly led to goals, the highest tally in the league during the 2024-25 season.

Topics :English Premier LeagueFootball NewsManchester United

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

