Brentford agree £70mn deal for winger Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United

Manchester United have secured approval from Brentford for a £70 million (including add-ons) transfer bid to sign winger Bryan Mbeumo. The Cameroon international is expected to undergo a medical examination before joining United’s squad ahead of their pre-season tour in the United States, scheduled to begin Tuesday. The signing comes after United faced a lot of heat in terms of not able to get in players quickly as compared to their Premier League rivals who have been a lot more active than the 20-time champions in the summer transfer window.

United’s third signing this summer

The 25-year-old attacker is set to become Manchester United’s third acquisition this summer, following the arrivals of forward Matheus Cunha and left-back Diego Leon. Earlier bids of £55 million in early June and £62.5 million later in the month were rejected, but Brentford have agreed to the latest offer which includes potential add-ons raising the fee to £70 million.

Brentford's record transfer sale Mbeumo, who transferred to Brentford from Troyes in 2019, is poised to become the club's most lucrative sale in history, marking a significant milestone for the Bees. Mbeumo's peak performance in the Premier League Last season, Mbeumo delivered career-best statistics across nearly all attacking categories in the Premier League, including goals, assists, chances created, and touches inside the opposition's penalty area. His shot conversion rate stood at an impressive 23.53%, with only Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Alexander Isak of Newcastle United surpassing him in clinical finishing.