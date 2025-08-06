JioStar bags exclusive US Open broadcast rights in India till 2030

ALSO READ: Injury substitution in cricket: Big no from Stokes, Ashwin calls out karma JioStar has made another major stride in sports broadcasting, securing exclusive television and digital rights for the US Open Tennis Championships in India until 2030. The deal, confirmed by the USTA’s media partner, IMG, ensures that every match from the iconic hard courts of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center will be available live on the Star Sports Network and JioHotstar. This five-year agreement marks a significant addition to JioStar’s already impressive portfolio, as it continues to strengthen its presence across global sports. Tennis fans in India can now enjoy uninterrupted coverage of the final Grand Slam of the calendar year, including high-octane singles clashes, thrilling doubles encounters, and electrifying night sessions — all presented with JioStar’s signature fan-first innovations.

Full court coverage for Indian fans The 2025 US Open promises to be a blockbuster event, and Indian viewers will have front-row seats. From August to September, the tournament’s 15-day main draw will showcase tennis heavyweights like Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Iga Świątek, Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, and Jannik Sinner, who will defend his men’s singles crown. A JioStar representative noted that this acquisition reflects the company’s aim to be the one-stop destination for elite sporting events. With the US Open joining Wimbledon under its umbrella, Indian tennis fans can now access two of the four Grand Slams through a single platform.