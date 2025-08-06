Home / Sports / Business / JioStar bags exclusive US Open broadcast rights in India till 2030

JioStar bags exclusive US Open broadcast rights in India till 2030

A JioStar representative noted that this acquisition reflects the company's aim to be the one-stop destination for elite sporting events

The 2025 US Open promises to be a blockbuster event, and Indian viewers will have front-row seats
JioStar has made another major stride in sports broadcasting, securing exclusive television and digital rights for the US Open Tennis Championships in India until 2030. The deal, confirmed by the USTA’s media partner, IMG, ensures that every match from the iconic hard courts of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center will be available live on the Star Sports Network and JioHotstar. This five-year agreement marks a significant addition to JioStar’s already impressive portfolio, as it continues to strengthen its presence across global sports. Tennis fans in India can now enjoy uninterrupted coverage of the final Grand Slam of the calendar year, including high-octane singles clashes, thrilling doubles encounters, and electrifying night sessions — all presented with JioStar’s signature fan-first innovations. 

Full court coverage for Indian fans

The 2025 US Open promises to be a blockbuster event, and Indian viewers will have front-row seats. From August to September, the tournament’s 15-day main draw will showcase tennis heavyweights like Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Iga Świątek, Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, and Jannik Sinner, who will defend his men’s singles crown.
 
A JioStar representative noted that this acquisition reflects the company’s aim to be the one-stop destination for elite sporting events. With the US Open joining Wimbledon under its umbrella, Indian tennis fans can now access two of the four Grand Slams through a single platform.

Mixed doubles takes centre stage

This year, the mixed doubles event at the US Open will be reinvented with a prize purse of $1 million. Sixteen elite pairings will compete, including Alcaraz teaming with Emma Raducanu, Djokovic pairing with Olga Danilović, and Świątek partnering with Casper Ruud. Venus Williams and Reilly Opelka, along with defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, will also feature.

A new era of storytelling

JioStar plans to elevate the viewer experience with tech-led storytelling, multi-language commentary, and behind-the-scenes content. USTA officials highlighted the importance of reaching fans where they are, describing JioStar’s digital-first approach as a perfect match for the US Open’s global stature.

