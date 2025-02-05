India likely to bid for 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad: Report

The report further stated that unlike the 2010 edition held in New Delhi, Ahmedabad has emerged as the frontrunner, with Bhubaneswar also being considered. CGF president Chris Jenkins and chief executive Katie Sadlier recently toured India, meeting state and central government officials in Gandhinagar, Bhubaneswar, and New Delhi to assess the feasibility of a bid.

ALSO READ: I am deeply appalled: Gopichand on Badminton not being a part of CWG 2026 During the National Games opening ceremony in Dehradun, Jenkins held discussions with IOA president P T Usha. The CGF has set a deadline of March 31 for countries to submit an official Expression of Interest (EOI), leaving India with little time to finalise its decision.

Ahmedabad’s Infrastructure Impresses CGF Officials

Jenkins spent three days in Ahmedabad, where he met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, State Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and senior government officials. During these discussions, the state reiterated its long-term vision of hosting the 2036 Olympics and conducting global sporting events in the build-up.

CGF officials inspected key sporting venues, including the Narendra Modi Stadium, the soon-to-be-launched Naranpura Sports Complex, and the EKA Arena. An official involved in the visit said, “They were quite impressed, there are no two ways about it. The preparation here is on an Olympic scale, so there were no concerns over the venues.”

Ahmedabad’s bid aligns with Gujarat’s broader strategy of hosting major international events. The state is also vying to host the 2027 Women’s Volleyball World Championship, the 2028 Asian Swimming Championship, and the 2028 World U20 Athletics Championships, among others.

CGF’s Hosting Challenges Work in India’s Favour

India’s interest in hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games comes at a time when the CGF is struggling to secure hosts. Durban was initially awarded the 2022 Games but later withdrew due to financial constraints, prompting Birmingham to step in. Similarly, Victoria pulled out of hosting the 2026 Games, leaving Glasgow to take over, albeit with a reduced 10-sport programme.

To make the event more financially viable, the CGF has introduced new hosting models. Jenkins and Sadlier informed Indian officials that under the revised framework, cities would no longer be required to build a dedicated athletes’ village or new venues. According to estimates, this change could reduce costs by nearly 60 per cent.

“A lot of venues in Ahmedabad will be ready in the next three to four years. These facilities are being developed to foster a sporting culture, regardless of whether India wins the 2036 Olympic bid,” an official said.

Gujarat’s Sports Infrastructure: A Key Factor

The Gujarat government has drawn up an extensive plan to develop world-class sports infrastructure. The SVP Sports Enclave will house the Narendra Modi Stadium, a multi-purpose indoor arena, and aquatics and tennis centres as permanent venues. Additionally, Karai will feature an athletics stadium, a shooting complex, and an indoor arena.

The Naranpura Sports Complex is scheduled for completion by March, while the SVP Sports Enclave and Karai facilities are expected to be ready by 2028. With its existing infrastructure and ongoing developments, Ahmedabad is emerging as a strong contender for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

With the March 31 deadline fast approaching, India must decide soon. If an official bid is submitted, the country could be set to host the Commonwealth Games for the second time, exactly 20 years after its debut in New Delhi.