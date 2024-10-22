Business Standard
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / I am deeply appalled: Gopichand on Badminton not being a part of CWG 2026

I am deeply appalled: Gopichand on Badminton not being a part of CWG 2026

The 2026 Commonwealth Games, which will be held in Glasgow, will not see these sports because of a cost-cutting measure by the responsible committees.

Pullela Gopichand

Pullela Gopichand

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 6:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India suffered a major blow in their medal prospects for the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2026, as sports like hockey, badminton, wrestling, cricket, and shooting have been removed from the event, wiping off a lot of potential medals for the Indian contingent.

The 2026 Commonwealth Games, which will be held in Glasgow, will not see these sports because of a cost-cutting measure by the responsible committees.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Table tennis, squash, cricket, netball, and road racing have also been axed in a bid to reduce costs. Only four venues will be hosting all the events in Glasgow, which will have nine fewer sports on show compared to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Indian officials express utter disappointment

 

Speaking about the surprising announcement, the General Secretary of the Badminton Association of India, Sanjay Mishra, and the Chief National Coach of the India national badminton team, Pullela Gopichand, expressed their disappointment.

"It's shocking and a huge setback for Indian sports, with nearly 40 medals at risk from the dropped events. This isn't just a loss for sports and sportspersons; it feels like a conspiracy to sideline India's rising sporting potential in the region. The Badminton Association of India stands firmly in protest and will be reaching out to all relevant authorities at the Commonwealth and BWF, as well as the highest levels of government in the country, to advocate for the future of Indian sports," said Sanjay Mishra.

“I am deeply appalled and disappointed by the decision to exclude badminton from the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow—a judgment that appears aimed at stunting the progress of nations like India. Badminton has brought us immense pride and success, serving as a vital platform for our brightest talents to shine on the international stage. This decision represents a significant lapse not just for Indian badminton, but for the sport worldwide, lacking clear reasoning and jeopardising its growth. It is crucial that we raise our voices and bring this issue to the appropriate authorities to ensure badminton continues to thrive and inspire future generations. As the sport experiences exponential growth globally, the reasons for its exclusion must be scrutinised and discussed with the relevant stakeholders. We cannot allow such shortsighted decisions to undermine the progress we have tirelessly achieved," said Pullela Gopichand, Chief National Coach.

Also Read

Commonwealth Games, CWG Federation, CWG sports

Sports fraternity helpless as medal-yielding sports excluded from 2026 CWG

Hockey generic image

CWG 2026: Hockey set to be axed; shooting, wrestling may also be dropped

Commonwealth Games

Glasgow set to be announced as host city of 'scaled down' 2026 CWG: Report

Manika Batra

Manika to play Britain's Hursey, Sharath to take on Slovenia's Kozul

Olympic

India's Olmypics preparations should be continuous process: Ex-Olympians

Topics : Commonwealth Games

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 6:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon