India submits interest to host 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad

India has taken a significant step towards organising global sporting events by officially submitting an expression of interest to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, in 2030. The letter of interest, sent by PT Usha, president of the Commonwealth Games Association of India, on March 13, underscores Ahmedabad’s readiness to serve as an exceptional host city.

ALSO READ: I am deeply appalled: Gopichand on Badminton not being a part of CWG 2026 Usha’s communication aligns with India’s broader efforts to secure major international sporting events, including a bid for the 2036 Olympic Games, for which the submission deadline is March 31, 2025. The government’s push to host the Commonwealth Games signals not only progress in sports administration but also the wider economic benefits associated with such events.

Usha said the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) had confirmed receipt of the letter, reinforcing India’s strong intent to host the prestigious Games once again, having last done so in Delhi in 2010. “Ahmedabad has demonstrated its ability to host major events, including the final of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and the recent Coldplay concert,” she said, highlighting the city’s capability in managing high-profile gatherings.

Discussions around the potential bid have gained momentum following the visit of CGF president Chris Jenkins and chief executive officer Katie Sadleir to Gujarat from January 29 to 31, during which the viability of Ahmedabad as a host city was comprehensively evaluated. The focus on Ahmedabad has intensified as several prospective host cities, including Singapore and Malaysia, have withdrawn due to concerns over financial feasibility. Against this backdrop, the importance of identifying a reliable host has grown. Glasgow, which was eventually selected to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games, emerged as the final choice after Victoria, Australia, withdrew due to budgetary issues. Gujarat is being developed as a "sporting hub" with the aim of hosting the Olympics, state minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Thursday.

He was addressing the legislative assembly while seeking approval of the House for budgetary allocations for the sports department. Sanghavi, who is minister of state for sports, thanked Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for allocating Rs 250 crore for sports in the Budget for 2025-26, which is nearly 41 percent more compared to the last fiscal. "As part of our preparations for the Olympics, the Gujarat government is constantly striving to develop Gujarat and Ahmedabad in particular as a sporting hub. Gujarat has successfully organized national and international level competitions during the last one year," said Sanghavi. At present, 23 district sports complexes and five taluka sports complexes are functioning and construction of 13 district sports complexes and 19 taluka sports complexes is in progress at a cost of Rs 370.00 crore, he added. Earlier, Gujarat's medal tally was only in single digits, but, in two years, it has won 808 medals at national level and 104 medals at international level, the minister said in the assembly. "Sports activities in the state are developing at a rapid pace with the help of various important schemes for athletes and our Olympic Readiness Programme," he said. Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his recent Gujarat visit, had said India "has resolved to host the 2036 Olympics" and 10 big stadiums are going to be built at the Sardar Patel Sports Complex in Ahmedabad. (With agencies inputs)