FIFA World Cup 2026 June 23 schedule, live match timings (IST), streaming

The race for the knockout stage intensifies at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as four crucial group-stage matches take centre stage on June 23. Former champions France are aiming to seal their place in the Round of 32, while Norway can also book qualification with another victory. Elsewhere, Jordan and Algeria face a must-win battle to keep their hopes alive after opening-round defeats.

The spotlight, however, will firmly be on Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, who are under pressure to deliver after a disappointing draw in their opener. With qualification, survival and pride all on the line, fans can expect a dramatic day of World Cup action.

France vs iraq France are on the verge of securing a place in the Round of 32 as they prepare to face Iraq in their second Group I match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Didier Deschamps’ side recovered from a slow start against Senegal to claim a 3-1 victory, powered by a Kylian Mbappe brace and an impressive cameo from substitute Bradley Barcola. France are expected to make only minor changes to the lineup. Iraq, meanwhile, are under pressure after suffering a 4-1 defeat to Norway in their opener. Playing in their first World Cup since 1986, they need a positive result to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Norway vs Senegal Norway can secure a place in the Round of 32 when they face Senegal in their second Group I match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Stale Solbakken’s side opened their campaign with a dominant 4-1 victory over Iraq, inspired by a brace from Erling Haaland, and currently sit top of the group on goal difference. ALSO READ: World Cup 2026 Group F: Netherlands close in, Japan-Sweden battle looms A second consecutive win would guarantee qualification. Senegal, meanwhile, pushed France hard before falling 3-1 and now face a must-win situation to keep their knockout hopes firmly in their own hands. The Lions of Teranga are seeking their first victory in four matches and will hope to upset the in-form Norwegians.

FIFA World Cup 2026 June 23 matches Group Match Date (IST) Time (IST) Group I France vs Iraq 23rd June 02:30:00 Group I Norway vs Senegal 23rd June 05:30:00 Group J Jordan vs Algeria 23rd June 08:30:00 Group K Portugal vs Uzbekistan 23rd June 22:30:00 Jordan vs Algeria Jordan and Algeria face a crucial Group J encounter at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both teams desperate to avoid a second straight defeat. Jordan were beaten 3-1 by Austria in their tournament debut, while Algeria suffered a heavy 3-0 loss to Argentina, leaving both sides without a point after the opening round.

Victory would keep knockout qualification hopes alive, while defeat could leave them on the brink of elimination. The two nations have met only three times previously, with one win each and one draw. Their last meeting came in 2004, making this their first-ever World Cup clash. The Main Event: Ronaldo and Portugal feature tonight Portugal will be under pressure to secure their first win of the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they face tournament debutants Uzbekistan in Houston on Tuesday. Roberto Martinez’s side were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by DR Congo in their Group K opener despite taking an early lead through Joao Neves.

The result has intensified scrutiny on captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who struggled to influence the match and failed to register a shot on target. With Colombia currently leading the group, Portugal know another slip-up could complicate their route to the knockout stage. Uzbekistan, meanwhile, are fighting to keep their World Cup dream alive after a 3-1 defeat to Colombia in their first-ever match at the tournament. Although they found the net through Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Fabio Cannavaro’s side spent long periods on the back foot and managed just a single touch inside the opposition penalty area during the first half. Portugal remain clear favourites, but Uzbekistan will hope to produce a historic result and avoid elimination with a game still to play.

FIFA World Cup 2026: June 23 matches live streaming and telecast detail Which two teams will feature in the first game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 23? France will take on Iraq in the first match of the day from 2:30 am IST. Which two teams will feature in the third game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 23? Norway and Senegal will square off in the 2nd game of the day at 5:30 am IST. Which two teams will feature in the fourth game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 23?

Jordan and Algeria will face each other in the third match of the day at 8:30 am IST. Which two teams will feature in the fourth game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 23? Portugal and Uzbekistan will end the proceedings on June 23 action of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at 10:30 pm IST. Where to watch the live broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 June 23 matches in India? The broadcast of the June 23 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels for fans in India.