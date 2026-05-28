Why FIFA World Cup 2026 Ball 'Trionda' needs charging before every game?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to introduce another technological leap with a smart match ball designed to improve officiating accuracy during games. Co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the tournament will not only mark the first 48-team World Cup but also feature a rechargeable ball equipped with advanced tracking technology.

Smart ball technology returns

Sportswear giant Adidas, which has produced official World Cup balls since 1970, has unveiled the “Trionda” ball for the 2026 tournament. The ball uses Connected Ball Technology, aimed at assisting referees and the VAR system with quicker and more precise decisions.

According to Adidas, the ball includes a 500Hz motion sensor chip suspended inside the structure of the ball. The sensor captures movement and touch data in real time and sends it directly to VAR officials. The technology is expected to help detect offsides, handballs, and other close incidents during matches. Rechargeable before every match ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 predictions: Winners and Runner-ups for all 12 groups Unlike traditional footballs, the 2026 World Cup ball requires charging before games. Adidas confirmed that each ball is placed on a specialised charging cradle at the stadium before kickoff to ensure uninterrupted operation throughout the match.

The battery has reportedly been designed to last well beyond the duration of a standard football match. Tech company Kinexon, which previously partnered with Adidas for connected ball systems, stated that the ball takes around 90 minutes to fully charge and can function for nearly six hours of active use. To conserve energy, the ball automatically switches into hibernation mode when it is not in play. Evolution from the 2022 World Cup ball The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar also featured connected ball technology, but the 2026 edition introduces a key design change. This time, the sensor has been embedded into the side of the ball rather than its centre.