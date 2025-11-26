Ronaldo avoids FIFA World Cup 2026 ban despite red-card suspension

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to remain available for Portugal’s World Cup campaign after FIFA issued a disciplinary ruling that stops short of sidelining him for the tournament. Although the governing body handed the forward a three-match suspension for elbowing Ireland’s Dara O’Shea during a recent qualifier, two of those games have been deferred under a one-year probation period.

One-Match Ban Already Served

Ronaldo sat out Portugal’s final qualifying fixture, a 9–1 victory over Armenia, fulfilling the mandatory one-game suspension. With that, the immediate portion of the punishment is already complete, and the remaining two matches will only take effect if Ronaldo commits a similar offense during the probation window.

Many had anticipated that the 39-year-old would miss at least another match, potentially beginning his record-extending sixth World Cup from the sidelines. The FIFA ruling now makes that unlikely. What Happens If Ronaldo Reoffends? ALSO READ: Curaçao become smallest nation ever to qualify for the FIFA World Cup FIFA clarified that any comparable misconduct within the next year would automatically activate the remaining two matches of the ban. Portugal is slated to play friendlies in March along with warm-up matches in May or early June, ahead of the World Cup kickoff on June 11 in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Incident Against Ireland Under Scrutiny The suspension stems from an incident in Dublin two weeks ago, where Ronaldo swung his arm and struck O’Shea during a 2–0 defeat. FIFA’s verdict arrives shortly after Ronaldo’s high-profile visit to the White House, where he attended a formal dinner with U.S. President Donald Trump, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Background and Possibility of Appeal Ronaldo currently plays in the Saudi Pro League for a club backed by the nation’s sovereign wealth fund. Saudi Arabia is set to host the 2034 World Cup and has played a significant role in supporting FIFA financially in recent years.