Home / Sports / Football News / Arne Slot hints at Nunez departure, confirms Liverpool active in market

Arne Slot hints at Nunez departure, confirms Liverpool active in market

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot confirmed that Darwin Nunez may leave but refused to be drawn on their interest in signing Newcastle United's premier forward, Alexander Isak.

Arne Slot
Arne Slot
ANI Football
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 7:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot confirmed that Darwin Nunez may leave but refused to be drawn on their interest in signing Newcastle United's premier forward, Alexander Isak.

According to various reports, Newcastle United rejected the Premier League champions' latest bid last week. Luis Diaz left Anfield to join Bayern Munich last month, and Slot confirming a possibility of Nunez's exit, Liverpool are bound to go on a hunt for a striker.

"As you know from me and it's the same for a lot of managers, you never talk about a player who isn't yours. I can talk about Hugo [Ekitike], who we signed recently and has done really well until now," Slot said when asked about Liverpool's interest in Isak on Friday, as quoted from ESPN.

"We are really happy with the squad we have, and there is every reason to be happy about that because we won the league last season. OK, players left, but we've brought players in as well, and youngsters are doing good. At this moment in time, Darwin might leave, but things are not signed yet, so we need to wait a few days before that's completely done," he added. 

The Dutchman emphasised the numerous attacking options for different positions in his current pool of players, but confirmed that they will explore more options for different positions.

"I think we already have a lot of attacking power in our team. When I think about Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa, Hugo Ekitike, Mo [Mohamed] Salah, Jeremie Frimpong, who can play as a right winger, Florian Wirtz, who can play as a left winger, so I already feel I have a lot of attacking options. But as always, as a club, we are always looking at the chances in the market, but that can also be in the midfield and the last line," Slot said.

Liverpool will travel to Wembley for the FA Community Shield against Crystal Palace, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday. Slot acknowledged that even though kicking off the season with a trophy will be "nice", his team needs to be consistent throughout the season to win more silverware.

"It's nice if you can start the season with the chance of winning something because normally you have to play numerous games before you have the chance of winning something," the Liverpool boss said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Man United launches revamped Carrington training facility for men's team

Manisha Kalyan dreams of playing in FIFA World Cup and Olympics someday

Which player has scored the most career hat-tricks in football so far?

Full list of teams participating in UEFA Champions League 2025/26 season

People will come and go, they can't control a sport: AIFF chief Chaubey

Topics :English Premier LeagueLiverpool Football Club

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story