Champions League 2025: Atletico vs Real Madrid live time and streaming

One of the most anticipated matches of the UEFA Champions League 2025 pre-quarterfinals second leg is here, as Atletico Madrid is all set to host Real Madrid in the Madrid derby at Metropolitano on Thursday, March 13. This was supposed to be the year Atletico Madrid finally turned the tide against their city rivals in the Champions League. After suffering heartbreak in two finals and being knocked out twice in the knockout rounds by Real Madrid, hopes were high that this time would be different.

Heading into the first leg, Atletico had the upper hand in the La Liga standings and boasted an unbeaten record in the last four Madrid derbies. However, they now find themselves on the brink of another painful exit.

Adding to their woes, Atletico slipped further in the league after conceding two late goals in a 2-1 loss to Getafe over the weekend. Meanwhile, Real Madrid showed resilience, grinding out a 2-1 win against Rayo Vallecano.

Carlo Ancelotti also had the luxury of squad rotation and received a major boost with Jude Bellingham’s return. The English midfielder, who had missed three of Madrid’s last four matches due to suspension—including the first leg against Atletico—is now back in action, strengthening Los Blancos at a crucial moment.

Atletico Madrid team news

Cesar Azpilicueta made his return to the matchday squad over the weekend, leaving Koke as the only player unavailable for Diego Simeone. With a nearly full-strength squad, the Atletico manager has plenty of options at his disposal.

Nahuel Molina and Robin Le Normand were the only two new faces in the lineup against Getafe compared to the first leg, and both could retain their spots despite the recent defeat. Simeone’s selection between Molina and Pablo Barrios could influence where Marcos Llorente is deployed.

Julian Alvarez’s stunning goal at the Bernabeu marked his seventh in nine Champions League appearances this season. His feat also placed him in elite company, becoming just the third Atletico player in the 21st century to score in consecutive Madrid derbies at the Bernabeu—following in the footsteps of Diego Forlan and Antoine Griezmann.

Real Madrid team news

Carlo Ancelotti fielded a strong Real Madrid XI at the weekend, underlining the importance of the La Liga title race. Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Rodrygo all started in the victory over Rayo Vallecano.

Dani Ceballos remains sidelined with a hamstring issue, joining long-term absentees Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao. However, Antonio Rudiger and Thibaut Courtois are expected to be available after missing the weekend fixture.

Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, and Ferland Mendy were given a rest but should return to the lineup. Bellingham’s return from suspension is likely to be the only change to Ancelotti’s starting XI, which could see Brahim Diaz miss out despite his decisive impact last week.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid starting 11

Atletico Madrid starting 11 (probable): Oblak; Llorente, Gimenez, Le Normand, Galan; Simeone, De Paul, Barrios, Lino; Alvarez, Griezmann

Real Madrid starting 11 (probable): Courtois; Valverde, Rudiger, Asencio, Mendy; Tchouameni, Camavinga; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe

UEFA Champions League round of 16: Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid second leg live telecast and streaming details

When will the UCL round of 16 match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid be played?

The second leg of the UCL round of 16 between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will be played on March 13.

What time will the UCL round of 16 match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid begin on March 13?

The UCL round of 16 match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will start at 1:30 am (March 13).

What will be the venue for the UCL round of 16 match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid?

Metropolitano in Madrid will host the UCL round of 16 match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

Where will the live telecast of the UCL round of 16 match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid be available in India?

The live telecast of the UCL round of 16 match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of the UCL round of 16 match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid be available in India?

The live streaming of the UCL round of 16 match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will be available on the SonyLIV app.