UEFA Champions League Round of 16 live match timings and live streaming

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 live match timings and live streaming

The live streaming of the UCL Round of 16 matches will be available on the SonyLIV app.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

The much-awaited UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clashes will be starting from March 4 onwards with teams battling it out in order to lift the biggest club title in European football. Defending champions Real Madrid are also set to feature tonight as they take on their local rivals Atletico Madrid in the 1st leg of the round of 16.
 
Other big match ups tonight include English outfit Arsenal travelling to PSV Eindhoven and last year's runner-ups Dortmund taking on LOSC at the Signal Iduna Park.
 
The 1st leg will be important for teams as an early advantage in the game will give the side a whole new level of confidence going into the 2nd leg of the encounter.
 
 
Here are all the matches being played in UCL tonight: 
Date Time (IST) Match
04/03/25 23:15:00 Club Brugge vs Aston Villa
04/03/25 01:30:00 Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid
04/03/25 01:30:00 PSV vs Arsenal
04/03/25 01:30:00 Dortmund vs LOSC
 
UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st leg matches live telecast and streaming details

When will the UCL Round of 16 matches be played?
 
The 1st leg of the UCL Round of 16 ties will be starting from March 4.
 
What time will the UCL Round of 16 matches begin on March 4?
 
The UCL Round of 16 matches will start from 11:15 PM IST.
 
Where will the live telecast of the UCL Round of 16 be available in India?
 
The live telecast of the UCL Round of 16 will be available on the Sony Sports network.
 
Where will the live streaming of the UCL Round of 16 matches be available in India?
 
The live streaming of the UCL Round of 16 matches  will be available on the SonyLIV app.
 

Topics : Uefa Champions League football Real Madrid

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

