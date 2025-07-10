Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 11:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Musiala says 'no one to blame' for serious leg injury at Club World Cup

The Germany star posted an update on Instagram on Wednesday, when he thanked people for their support after he fractured his fibula (bone in the lower leg) during Bayern's loss to PSG in the QF.

AP Munich
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala says there's no one to blame for the left leg fracture he sustained in a tackle from Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma at the Club World Cup.

The Germany star posted an update on Instagram on Wednesday, when he thanked people for their support after he fractured his fibula (bone in the lower leg) during Bayern's loss to PSG in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

It's nice to see how the football world comes together in a time like this and I really appreciate it, Musiala said.

Musiala was flown back to Munich on Sunday for surgery on the injury that Bayern said was associated with an ankle dislocation.

 

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer had criticized Donnarumma for his action, suggesting his Italian counterpart didn't necessarily have to go in like that and that he had knowingly risked causing an injury. 

Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl also criticized Donnarumma, saying there was a big danger something can happen with the goalkeeper jumping in to secure the ball and that the action was not without risk.

Donnarumma, who was visibly upset after seeing Musiala's injury, posted a message tagged to Musiala: All my prayers and well wishes are with you.

Thank you for your wishes and don't worry! That's part of football, the German player responded.

In his own post, Musiala appeared to address Neuer and Eberl's criticisms.

The surgery went really well, I'm in good care, and I wanted to say there's no one to blame for this, the 22-year-old forward said. I think situations like this happen and now I'm just going to use the next period of time just to build up my strength and positivity again. I'm looking forward to seeing you guys again.

Musiala spent much of last season injured. He missed around 2 months with a muscle tear in his left hamstring and had only made his comeback at the Club World Cup. He previously missed around a month in October with a hip injury.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

