El Clasico Highlights: Barcelona beat rivals Real 4-3 to take 7-point lead

Barcelona continue their pursuit for the La Liga title, beating arch rivals Real Madrid for the fourth time this season to take a 7 point lead over them in the Spanish Premier League. Despite of Kylian Mbappe's hattrick on the night, it was the hosts Barca that came back from being 2 goals down to win the tie 4-3 on the day. The win takes Barcelona to within just one more win to secure the title and finish the season with two trophies to start the Hansi Flick era. They remain undefeated against Real Madrid this season, a feat that is not something you get to witness every other year.

Barcelona turn around the game to keep title push on It's safe to say that the latest El Clasico lived up to its legendary status as Barcelona and Real Madrid delivered a breathtaking first half at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, with six goals scored before the break. Real Madrid initially stormed ahead with a quick 2-0 lead, courtesy of a Kylian Mbappe brace within the opening 15 minutes. However, the hosts mounted a remarkable comeback, turning the tide to lead 4-2 by halftime.

Barcelona capitalised brilliantly on transition play, exploiting Real Madrid’s defensive lapses. Eric Garcia got the comeback started, followed by a stunning curling strike from Lamine Yamal that found the bottom left corner and brought the score level.

Barça’s dominance continued as they struck on the counterattack, with Raphinha giving them the lead by calmly finishing into the bottom right corner. The Brazilian winger added his second shortly after, tapping in from close range to complete an explosive first half for the home side and strengthen their grip on the La Liga title race.