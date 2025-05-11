Home / Sports / Football News / El Clasico: Mbappe scores twice vs BAR; leads race for Pichichi trophy

El Clasico: Mbappe scores twice vs BAR; leads race for Pichichi trophy

Lewandowski, who was up by one goal before the El Clasico encounter, started from the bench as he was not fully fit to start the crucial tie for the hosts.

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe fired his side to the lead with quick fire 2 goals against arch rivals  FC Barcelona at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium on the night. Mbappe now overtakes Robert Lewandowski in the race for the Pichichi Trophy as he overtakes him to score his 26th goal in his debut season with Los Blancos. 
  Lewandowski, who was up by one goal before the El Clasico encounter, started from the bench as he was not fully fit to start the crucial tie for the hosts. 
Pichichi Trophy race
Rank Player Club Goals (PKs) Assists Matches
1 Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid 26 (7) 3 31
2 Robert Lewandowski Barcelona 25 (3) 2 31
3 Ante Budimir Osasuna 18 (8) 4 34
= Raphinha Barcelona 18(2) 9 33
4 Ayoze Perez Villarreal 16 (0) 2 27
  While Barca conceded a penalty when goalkeeper Szczesny took out Mbappe in a 1v1 in the 5th minute, it was the French forward who coolly converted it for Madrid's breakthrough into the bottom left corner.  Mbappe moments later doubled the lead as he found himself once again in a 1v1 situation that ended up with the ball in the back of the net again.
