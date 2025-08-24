Sunday, August 24, 2025 | 08:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
La Liga: Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid live match timings and streaming

La Liga: Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid live match timings and streaming

Antonio Rüdiger is now available for Madrid after completing a six-match suspension. Despite his return, Éder Militão is expected to partner with Dean Huijsen at centre-back.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 8:13 PM IST

Real Madrid will face Real Oviedo in a La Liga clash for the first time in 24 years, following Oviedo’s return to Spain’s top division.
 
Unlike last season, Real Madrid began their campaign with a win, edging past Osasuna 1–0. While the performance wasn’t dominant, Xabi Alonso’s new-look side showed promise as they continue to build chemistry.
 
Now, just five days later, they travel to face Real Oviedo, who returned to La Liga with a 2–0 loss against Villarreal. Veljko Paunović’s side now face a far tougher challenge against last season’s runners-up.
 
It’s the first league encounter between the two clubs since 2001, with both teams aiming to make a strong impression under the lights at Estadio Carlos Tartiere. 
 

Real Oviedo team news
 
Real Oviedo will be without several key players for their clash against Real Madrid, with Álvaro Lemos, Lucas Ahijado, and Jaime Vázquez all sidelined due to injury. Brandon Domingues is also unavailable, having been ruled out with illness.
 
In addition, midfielder Alberto Reina will miss the match after receiving a red card just 27 minutes into Oviedo’s La Liga opener last Friday.
 
However, there is some positive news for the hosts, Santiago Colombatto is back in the squad after missing the entire preseason and the opener against Villarreal. While he's unlikely to start, he could get some valuable minutes as a substitute.
 
Real Madrid team news
 
Real Madrid remain without several key players, including Jude Bellingham, Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga, and Endrick due to injury. Bellingham’s absence was particularly felt in their La Liga opener, where the team struggled to create chances from open play.
 
Xabi Alonso may consider giving 18-year-old Franco Mastantuono a shot either in the No. 10 role or on the right wing. However, he’s more likely to stick with Brahim Díaz, especially with Rodrygo’s future still uncertain.
 
In defence, Antonio Rüdiger is now available after completing a six-match suspension. Despite his return, Éder Militão is expected to partner with Dean Huijsen at centre-back.
 
Oviedo vs Real Madrid: Starting 11
 
Oviedo starting 11 (Probable): Escandell; Costas, Dendoncker, Calvo; Vidal, Ilić, Sibo, Alhassane; Chaira, Rondón, Hassan
 
Real Madrid starting 11 (Probable): Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militão, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouaméni, Güler; Díaz, Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior
 

La Liga match on August 25: Oviedo vs Real Madrid live streaming and telecast

 
When will the Oviedo vs Real Madrid match take place in La Liga 2025?
Oviedo vs Real Madrid in La Liga 2025 is set to take place on Saturday, August 25 (according to IST).
 
Where will the Oviedo vs Real Madrid match in La Liga 2025 take place?
Oviedo vs Real Madrid match in La Liga 2025 will take place at the Carlos Tartiere Stadium in Oviedo.
 
When will the Oviedo vs Real Madrid match kick off on August 23?
Oviedo vs Real Madrid match on August 25 will kick off at 1 AM IST.
 
Where to watch Oviedo vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025 match live telecast in India?
Oviedo vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025 match will not be telecasted in India.
 
Where to watch Oviedo vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025 match live streaming in India?
Oviedo vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025 match will live stream on the FanCode app and website in India.

Topics : Football News Real Madrid La Liga

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

