FA Community Shield winners list; Which team has the most titles?

While many lament the loss of tradition in today’s football landscape, the Community Shield has remained a constant presence in the English game for over 100 years. Crystal Palace won their first ever Community Shield title as they defeated Liverpool 3-2 on penalties after the game ended in a 2-2 thrilling draw in regulation time.

Though its prestige has diminished over time, much like other domestic competitions, the fixture still signals the unofficial start of the new season. To some, it’s seen as little more than a high-profile friendly, but it continues to hold a place on the football calendar.

The format of the Community Shield has evolved since its first edition in 1908. It wasn’t until 1930 that the match regularly featured the league champions against the FA Cup winners. The version we now recognize was formalized in 1974 by then-FA Secretary Ted Croker. ALSO READ: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool LIVE SCORE FA Community Shield: CRY 1-2 LIV in 1st half While it may not be considered a major piece of silverware, clubs still count Community Shield wins among their historical achievements. Who has won the most FA Community Shields? Manchester United lead the way with the highest number of FA Community Shield wins. Given their consistent success in both the Premier League and the FA Cup, it's no surprise the Red Devils top the list.

Top FA Community Shield Winners: Manchester United – 21 titles Arsenal – 17 titles Liverpool – 16 titles Everton – 9 titles Tottenham Hotspur – 7 titles =5. Manchester City – 7 titles 6. Chelsea – 4 titles =6. English Professionals XI – 4 titles =6. Wolverhampton Wanderers – 4 titles What is the biggest win in Community Shield history? The largest margin of victory came in 1913 when the English Professionals XI thrashed the English Amateurs XI 7-2. How many times have Liverpool won the Community Shield? Liverpool have claimed the title sixteen times in their history.