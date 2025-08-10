FA Community Shield winners list; Which team has the most titles?

|FA Community Shield winners list
|Season
|Team
|25/26
|Crystal Palace
|24/25
|Manchester City
|23/24
|Arsenal FC
|22/23
|Liverpool FC
|21/22
|Leicester City
|20/21
|Arsenal FC
|19/20
|Manchester City
|18/19
|Manchester City
|17/18
|Arsenal FC
|16/17
|Manchester United
|15/16
|Arsenal FC
|14/15
|Arsenal FC
|13/14
|Manchester United
|12/13
|Manchester City
|11/12/25
|Manchester United
|10/11/25
|Manchester United
|09/10/25
|Chelsea FC
|08/09/25
|Manchester United
|07/08/25
|Manchester United
|06/07/25
|Liverpool FC
|05/06/25
|Chelsea FC
|04/05/25
|Arsenal FC
|03/04/25
|Manchester United
|02/03/25
|Arsenal FC
|01/02/25
|Liverpool FC
|00/01
|Chelsea FC
|99/00
|Arsenal FC
|98/99
|Arsenal FC
|97/98
|Manchester United
|96/97
|Manchester United
|95/96
|Everton FC
|94/95
|Manchester United
|93/94
|Manchester United
|92/93
|Leeds United
|91/92
|Arsenal FC
|91/92
|Tottenham Hotspur
|90/91
|Liverpool FC
|90/91
|Manchester United
|89/90
|Liverpool FC
|88/89
|Liverpool FC
|87/88
|Everton FC
|86/87
|Liverpool FC
|86/87
|Everton FC
|85/86
|Everton FC
|84/85
|Everton FC
|83/84
|Manchester United
|82/83
|Liverpool FC
|81/82
|Tottenham Hotspur
|81/82
|Aston Villa
|80/81
|Liverpool FC
|79/80
|Liverpool FC
|78/79
|Nottingham Forest
|77/78
|Liverpool FC
|77/78
|Manchester United
|76/77
|Liverpool FC
|75/76
|Derby County
|74/75
|Liverpool FC
|73/74
|Burnley FC
|72/73
|Manchester City
|71/72
|Leicester City
|70/71
|Everton FC
|69/70
|Leeds United
|68/69
|Manchester City
|67/68
|Manchester United
|67/68
|Tottenham Hotspur
|66/67
|Liverpool FC
|65/66
|Liverpool FC
|65/66
|Manchester United
|64/65
|Liverpool FC
|64/65
|West Ham United
|63/64
|Everton FC
|62/63
|Tottenham Hotspur
|61/62
|Tottenham Hotspur
|60/61
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|60/61
|Burnley FC
|59/60
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|58/59
|Bolton Wanderers
|57/58
|Manchester United
|56/57
|Manchester United
|55/56
|Chelsea FC
|54/55
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|54/55
|West Bromwich Albion
|53/54
|Arsenal FC
|52/53
|Manchester United
|51/52
|Tottenham Hotspur
|49/50
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|49/50
|Portsmouth FC
|48/49
|Arsenal FC
|38/39
|Arsenal FC
|37/38
|Manchester City
|36/37
|Sunderland AFC
|35/36
|Sheffield Wednesday
|34/35
|Arsenal FC
|33/34
|Arsenal FC
|32/33
|Everton FC
|31/32
|Arsenal FC
|30/31
|Arsenal FC
|1929/30
|FA Professionals XI
|1928/29
|Everton FC
|1927/28
|Cardiff City
|1926/27
|FA Amateurs XI
|1925/26
|FA Amateurs XI
|1924/25
|FA Professionals XI
|1923/24
|FA Professionals XI
|1922/23
|Huddersfield Town
|1921/22
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1920/21
|West Bromwich Albion
|1913/14
|FA Professionals XI
|1912/13
|Blackburn Rovers
|1911/12
|Manchester United
|1910/11
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|1909/10
|Newcastle United
|1908/09
|Manchester United
|1906/07
|Newcastle United
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app