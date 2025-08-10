Home / Sports / Football News / FA Community Shield winners list; Which team has the most titles?

FA Community Shield winners list; Which team has the most titles?

Manchester United have won the most number of FA Community Shield titles over the years (21).

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 10:08 PM IST
While many lament the loss of tradition in today’s football landscape, the Community Shield has remained a constant presence in the English game for over 100 years.  Crystal Palace won their first ever Community Shield title as they defeated Liverpool 3-2 on penalties after the game ended in a 2-2 thrilling draw in regulation time.
 
Though its prestige has diminished over time, much like other domestic competitions, the fixture still signals the unofficial start of the new season. To some, it’s seen as little more than a high-profile friendly, but it continues to hold a place on the football calendar.
 
The format of the Community Shield has evolved since its first edition in 1908. It wasn’t until 1930 that the match regularly featured the league champions against the FA Cup winners. The version we now recognize was formalized in 1974 by then-FA Secretary Ted Croker.
 
While it may not be considered a major piece of silverware, clubs still count Community Shield wins among their historical achievements. 
 
Who has won the most FA Community Shields?
Manchester United lead the way with the highest number of FA Community Shield wins. Given their consistent success in both the Premier League and the FA Cup, it's no surprise the Red Devils top the list.
 
Top FA Community Shield Winners:
 
Manchester United – 21 titles
 
Arsenal – 17 titles
 
Liverpool – 16 titles
 
Everton – 9 titles
 
Tottenham Hotspur – 7 titles
=5. Manchester City – 7 titles 
6. Chelsea – 4 titles
=6. English Professionals XI – 4 titles
=6. Wolverhampton Wanderers – 4 titles
 
What is the biggest win in Community Shield history? 
The largest margin of victory came in 1913 when the English Professionals XI thrashed the English Amateurs XI 7-2.
 
How many times have Liverpool won the Community Shield? 
Liverpool have claimed the title sixteen times in their history.
 
What does the FA Community Shield winner receive?
The winning team lifts the season’s first trophy, the Community Shield, symbolizing the curtain-raiser to the English football campaign. 
 
Here’s a look at the clubs with the most success in this long-standing fixture: 
Season Team
25/26 Crystal Palace
24/25 Manchester City
23/24 Arsenal FC
22/23 Liverpool FC
21/22 Leicester City
20/21 Arsenal FC
19/20 Manchester City
18/19 Manchester City
17/18 Arsenal FC
16/17 Manchester United
15/16 Arsenal FC
14/15 Arsenal FC
13/14 Manchester United
12/13 Manchester City
11/12/25 Manchester United
10/11/25 Manchester United
09/10/25 Chelsea FC
08/09/25 Manchester United
07/08/25 Manchester United
06/07/25 Liverpool FC
05/06/25 Chelsea FC
04/05/25 Arsenal FC
03/04/25 Manchester United
02/03/25 Arsenal FC
01/02/25 Liverpool FC
00/01 Chelsea FC
99/00 Arsenal FC
98/99 Arsenal FC
97/98 Manchester United
96/97 Manchester United
95/96 Everton FC
94/95 Manchester United
93/94 Manchester United
92/93 Leeds United
91/92 Arsenal FC
91/92 Tottenham Hotspur
90/91 Liverpool FC
90/91 Manchester United
89/90 Liverpool FC
88/89 Liverpool FC
87/88 Everton FC
86/87 Liverpool FC
86/87 Everton FC
85/86 Everton FC
84/85 Everton FC
83/84 Manchester United
82/83 Liverpool FC
81/82 Tottenham Hotspur
81/82 Aston Villa
80/81 Liverpool FC
79/80 Liverpool FC
78/79 Nottingham Forest
77/78 Liverpool FC
77/78 Manchester United
76/77 Liverpool FC
75/76 Derby County
74/75 Liverpool FC
73/74 Burnley FC
72/73 Manchester City
71/72 Leicester City
70/71 Everton FC
69/70 Leeds United
68/69 Manchester City
67/68 Manchester United
67/68 Tottenham Hotspur
66/67 Liverpool FC
65/66 Liverpool FC
65/66 Manchester United
64/65 Liverpool FC
64/65 West Ham United
63/64 Everton FC
62/63 Tottenham Hotspur
61/62 Tottenham Hotspur
60/61 Wolverhampton Wanderers
60/61 Burnley FC
59/60 Wolverhampton Wanderers
58/59 Bolton Wanderers
57/58 Manchester United
56/57 Manchester United
55/56 Chelsea FC
54/55 Wolverhampton Wanderers
54/55 West Bromwich Albion
53/54 Arsenal FC
52/53 Manchester United
51/52 Tottenham Hotspur
49/50 Wolverhampton Wanderers
49/50 Portsmouth FC
48/49 Arsenal FC
38/39 Arsenal FC
37/38 Manchester City
36/37 Sunderland AFC
35/36 Sheffield Wednesday
34/35 Arsenal FC
33/34 Arsenal FC
32/33 Everton FC
31/32 Arsenal FC
30/31 Arsenal FC
1929/30 FA Professionals XI
1928/29 Everton FC
1927/28 Cardiff City
1926/27 FA Amateurs XI
1925/26 FA Amateurs XI
1924/25 FA Professionals XI
1923/24 FA Professionals XI
1922/23 Huddersfield Town
1921/22 Tottenham Hotspur
1920/21 West Bromwich Albion
1913/14 FA Professionals XI
1912/13 Blackburn Rovers
1911/12 Manchester United
1910/11 Brighton & Hove Albion
1909/10 Newcastle United
1908/09 Manchester United
1906/07 Newcastle United
 

First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 9:21 PM IST

