Manisha Kalyan dreams of playing in FIFA World Cup and Olympics someday

Manisha, the only Indian footballer to have played in the UEFA Champions League for women, was the cynosure of all eyes at the ASMITA under-13 league for girls at Nehru Stadium here on Friday.

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 7:09 PM IST
Trailblazing Indian woman footballer Manisha Kalyan on Friday said she harbours the dream of playing in the FIFA World Cup and the Olympics, a belief that has been bolstered by the national team's qualification for the AFC Women's Asian Cup in Australia next year.

Manisha, the only Indian footballer to have played in the UEFA Champions League for women, was the cynosure of all eyes at the ASMITA under-13 league for girls at Nehru Stadium here on Friday. She said ASMITA is a "rare platform for young girls to realise their football dreams."  "I am still dreaming of playing in the FIFA World Cup and the Olympics and after we qualified for the AFC Women's Asian Cup in Australia next year, our belief has been bolstered," the 23-year-old Manisha told the eight teams taking part in the Guwahati leg of ASMITA aimed at scouting talent at the grassroots level across India.

"You now have a platform like ASMITA and the more quality matches you play, the better you will get," she added.

Manisha was present alongside two emerging talents from Assam -- Rekha Kataki and Dosomi Rowtia. Both Rekha and Dosomi are products of the ASMITA league. 

While Dosomi has made it to the national camp, Rekha has captained NorthEast United Football Club in the Indian Women's League Division 2.

"Football is in the genes of North-East people. I grew up watching Bala Devi and now 11 of my colleagues in the senior national team are from this region. This only shows how much talent is present here.

"Maybe, five years from now, one of these kids will play for Assam and then India. Just work hard and only think about football. The ecosystem is surely developing and with government's support, we can only do better," said Manisha.

Sports in north-east is a focus area for the sports ministry.

Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya has already announced that a NorthEast-specific Games will be added to the Khelo India calendar.

"That will be a great addition. Not only football, this region is contributing to all sports and to give them more exposure is the right way to go," said Manisha, who has played professionally in Cyprus and Greece.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Football NewsFIFA World Cup

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

