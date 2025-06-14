Saturday, June 14, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Can Lionel Messi lead Inter Miami to a shock run at Club World Cup 2025?

Just five years after their Major League Soccer (MLS) debut, the David Beckham-backed side, now led by Lionel Messi, will take center stage in a tournament featuring 32 of the world's best clubs.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Inter Miami’s journey from an ambitious startup to a global football contender is set to reach a new high as they prepare to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. Just five years after their Major League Soccer (MLS) debut, the David Beckham-backed side, now led by Lionel Messi, will take center stage in a tournament featuring 32 of the world’s best clubs.
 
Head coach Javier Mascherano acknowledged the magnitude of the moment ahead of their opening match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. “This tournament will reveal where we truly stand as a team,” said Mascherano. “We aren’t the favorites, which might actually work in our favor. That’s different from our league, where expectations are usually high for us.”
 
 
Their first opponent is Al Ahly, a footballing powerhouse from Egypt with an unparalleled record in Africa. Founded in 1907, Al Ahly boasts 45 national league titles, 39 domestic cups, and 12 African Champions League wins, the most on the continent. The club has qualified for this tournament three times in the last four years by dominating African competitions. 
 
Controversy Around Qualification

In contrast, Inter Miami’s path to the Club World Cup was unconventional. The club did not qualify by winning a continental championship, as is the usual case. Instead, they were awarded a host nation spot by FIFA after winning the 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield, given to the team with the best regular-season record. Their early exit in the MLS playoffs raised eyebrows, with critics questioning FIFA’s decision to include a club that hadn’t even won its national league.
 
However, from day one, Inter Miami has positioned itself as a globally-minded project. “We started with a vision for international impact,” said managing owner Jorge Mas, reflecting on the club’s launch in 2018. 
 
Messi Headlines Miami’s Rise
 
The club’s stature has grown dramatically with the arrival of world-class talents like Gonzalo Higuain, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez, and, of course, Lionel Messi. Since Messi joined, the club has not only captured the Leagues Cup and Supporters’ Shield but also set an MLS record for most points in a season.
 
Messi’s influence extends far beyond the pitch. His presence has drawn worldwide attention to Inter Miami and MLS as a whole. “He’s changed the league,” said teammate Benjamin Cremaschi. “Everything’s grown faster since his arrival.”
 
Now, with global eyes watching, Inter Miami looks to make an impact on football’s biggest club stage. “European teams are the favorites, but surprises happen,” said Mascherano. “Why not us?”
 
With Messi leading the charge, Miami’s dream run might just be getting started.

Topics : Football News lionel messi

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

