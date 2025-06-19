Home / Sports / Football News / FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Highlights: Goals galore as Juve beat Al Ain 5-0

Randal Kolo Muani and Francisco Conceio each scored two goals and Juventus closed out the first round of the group stage in the Club World Cup with a 5-0 win against Al Ain on Wednesday night.

The 36-time Italian champions opened the scoring at the 11th minute when a center from defender Alberto Costa assisted Kolo Muani's header in front of 18,161 fans, many on them wearing white and black-striped Juventus jerseys.

Ten minutes later, Conceio dribbled the ball inside the penalty box and made it 2-0. 

ALSO READ: Premier League 2025-26 full schedule; Man Utd clash with Arsenal in opener

Kenan Yildiz scored into the lower left corner in the 31st minute and Kolo Muani second goal four minutes into first-half stoppage time put Juventus up 4-0 at the half.

Conceio scored again from a center-field kick in the 58th minute.

Key momentJuventus scored three goals on Al Ain goalkeeper Rui Patrcio in the span of 20 minutes in the first half. The team had 10 first-half shots, eight of which were inside the penalty area.

TakeawaysAl Ain, from the United Srab Emirates, will face a tougher challenge against current Club World Cup champions and Group G favorites Manchester City in Atlanta on Sunday. Juventus currently sits first in the group by goal difference and will travel to Philadelphia to attempt to secure a spot in the next round against Wydad.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

