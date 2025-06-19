FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Highlights: Goals galore as Juve beat Al Ain 5-0

Randal Kolo Muani and Francisco Conceio each scored two goals and Juventus closed out the first round of the group stage in the Club World Cup with a 5-0 win against Al Ain on Wednesday night.

The 36-time Italian champions opened the scoring at the 11th minute when a center from defender Alberto Costa assisted Kolo Muani's header in front of 18,161 fans, many on them wearing white and black-striped Juventus jerseys.

Ten minutes later, Conceio dribbled the ball inside the penalty box and made it 2-0.

Kenan Yildiz scored into the lower left corner in the 31st minute and Kolo Muani second goal four minutes into first-half stoppage time put Juventus up 4-0 at the half.