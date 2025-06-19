Premier League 2025-26 full schedule; Man Utd clash with Arsenal in opener

Manchester United are set to welcome Arsenal to Old Trafford in a headline clash on the opening weekend of the 2025/26 Premier League season. The campaign kicks off on Friday, 15 August, with defending champions Liverpool hosting AFC Bournemouth under the lights.

Arsenal, who have narrowly missed out on the title in each of the past three seasons, will be eager to finally lift the trophy this year. Their journey begins on Sunday, 17 August, with a challenging trip to Manchester, a venue where they have managed just two league wins in the last 18 years.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will be hoping for a fresh start under manager Ruben Amorim, following a disappointing 15th-place finish last season. The club has already begun strengthening its squad, with the notable addition of forward Matheus Cunha from Wolves.

Full list of Premier League matches Matchweek 1 Friday 15 August Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth Saturday 16 August Aston Villa v Newcastle United

Brighton & Hove Albion v Fulham

Nottingham Forest v Brentford

Sunderland v West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City Sunday 17 August 14:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace

16:30 Manchester United v Arsenal Monday 18 August 20:00 Leeds United v Everton MW2 Saturday 23 August AFC Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Arsenal v Leeds United

Brentford v Aston Villa

Burnley v Sunderland

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion

Fulham v Manchester United

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United v Liverpool

West Ham United v Chelsea MW3 Saturday 30 August

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City

Chelsea v Fulham

Leeds United v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Arsenal

Manchester United v Burnley

Nottingham Forest v West Ham United

Sunderland v Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton MW4 Saturday 13 September AFC Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

Brentford v Chelsea

Burnley v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v Sunderland

Everton v Aston Villa

Fulham v Leeds United

Manchester City v Manchester United

Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur MW5 Saturday 20 September

AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United

Arsenal v Manchester City

Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley v Nottingham Forest

Fulham v Brentford

Liverpool v Everton

Manchester United v Chelsea

Sunderland v Aston Villa

West Ham United v Crystal Palace

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United MW6 Saturday 27 September Aston Villa v Fulham

Brentford v Manchester United

Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Everton v West Ham United

Leeds United v AFC Bournemouth

Manchester City v Burnley

Newcastle United v Arsenal

Nottingham Forest v Sunderland

Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers MW7 Saturday 4 October

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham

Arsenal v West Ham United

Aston Villa v Burnley

Brentford v Manchester City

Chelsea v Liverpool

Everton v Crystal Palace

Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United v Sunderland

Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion MW8 Saturday 18 October Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United

Burnley v Leeds United

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth

Fulham v Arsenal

Liverpool v Manchester United

Manchester City v Everton

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

Sunderland v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

West Ham United v Brentford MW9 Saturday 25 October

AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Manchester City

Brentford v Liverpool

Chelsea v Sunderland

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

Leeds United v West Ham United

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United v Fulham

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley MW10 Saturday 1 November Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United

Burnley v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Brentford

Fulham v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United

Sunderland v Everton

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

West Ham United v Newcastle United MW11 Saturday 8 November

Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth

Brentford v Newcastle United

Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion

Everton v Fulham

Manchester City v Liverpool

Nottingham Forest v Leeds United

Sunderland v Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

West Ham United v Burnley MW12 Saturday 22 November AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford

Burnley v Chelsea

Fulham v Sunderland

Leeds United v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest

Manchester United v Everton

Newcastle United v Manchester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace MW13 Saturday 29 November

Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brentford v Burnley

Chelsea v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Everton v Newcastle United

Manchester City v Leeds United

Nottingham Forest v Brighton & Hove Albion

Sunderland v AFC Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham

West Ham United v Liverpool MW14 Wednesday 3 December AFC Bournemouth v Everton

Arsenal v Brentford

Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Fulham v Manchester City

Leeds United v Chelsea

20:00 Liverpool v Sunderland

20:00 Manchester United v West Ham United

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest MW15 Saturday 6 December

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United

Everton v Nottingham Forest

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Leeds United v Liverpool

Manchester City v Sunderland

Newcastle United v Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United MW16 Saturday 13 December Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brentford v Leeds United

Burnley v Fulham

Chelsea v Everton

Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur

Sunderland v Newcastle United

West Ham United v Aston Villa MW17 Saturday 20 December

AFC Bournemouth v Burnley

Aston Villa v Manchester United

Brighton & Hove Albion v Sunderland

Everton v Arsenal

Fulham v Nottingham Forest

Leeds United v Crystal Palace

Manchester City v West Ham United

Newcastle United v Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brentford MW18 Saturday 27 December Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion

Brentford v AFC Bournemouth

Burnley v Everton

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United v Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest v Manchester City

Sunderland v Leeds United

West Ham United v Fulham MW19 Tuesday 30 December

Arsenal v Aston Villa

Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley v Newcastle United

Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Liverpool v Leeds United

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Nottingham Forest v Everton

Sunderland v Manchester City

West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion MW20 Saturday 3 January 2026 AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley

Everton v Brentford

Fulham v Liverpool

Leeds United v Manchester United

Manchester City v Chelsea

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland

Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United MW21 Wednesday 7 January 2026

AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal v Liverpool

Brentford v Sunderland

Burnley v Manchester United

20:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Fulham v Chelsea

20:00 Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United v Leeds United

West Ham United v Nottingham Forest MW22 Saturday 17 January Aston Villa v Everton

Brighton & Hove Albion v AFC Bournemouth

Chelsea v Brentford

Leeds United v Fulham

Liverpool v Burnley

Manchester United v Manchester City

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Sunderland v Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United MW23 Saturday 24 January

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool

Arsenal v Manchester United

Brentford v Nottingham Forest

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Everton v Leeds United

Fulham v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Newcastle United v Aston Villa

West Ham United v Sunderland MW24 Saturday 31 January Aston Villa v Brentford

Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton

Chelsea v West Ham United

Leeds United v Arsenal

Liverpool v Newcastle United

Manchester United v Fulham

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace

Sunderland v Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers v AFC Bournemouth MW25 Saturday 7 February

AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Arsenal v Sunderland

Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace

Burnley v West Ham United

Fulham v Everton

Leeds United v Nottingham Forest

Liverpool v Manchester City

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United v Brentford

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea MW26 Wednesday 11 February 20:00 Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion

Brentford v Arsenal

Chelsea v Leeds United

20:00 Crystal Palace v Burnley

Everton v AFC Bournemouth

20:00 Manchester City v Fulham

Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sunderland v Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United

West Ham United v Manchester United MW27 Saturday 21 February

Aston Villa v Leeds United

Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Everton v Manchester United

Manchester City v Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

Sunderland v Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth MW28 Saturday 28 February AFC Bournemouth v Sunderland

Arsenal v Chelsea

Brighton & Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest

Burnley v Brentford

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur

Leeds United v Manchester City

Liverpool v West Ham United

Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Newcastle United v Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa MW29 Wednesday 4 March

AFC Bournemouth v Brentford

20:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea

Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal

Everton v Burnley

Fulham v West Ham United

Leeds United v Sunderland

20:00 Manchester City v Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United v Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool MW30 Saturday 14 March Arsenal v Everton

Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Burnley v AFC Bournemouth

Chelsea v Newcastle United

Crystal Palace v Leeds United

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest v Fulham

Sunderland v Brighton & Hove Albion

West Ham United v Manchester City MW31 Saturday 21 March

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United

Aston Villa v West Ham United

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool

Everton v Chelsea

Fulham v Burnley

Leeds United v Brentford

Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Newcastle United v Sunderland

Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal MW32 Saturday 11 April Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth

Brentford v Everton

Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea v Manchester City

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Fulham

Manchester United v Leeds United

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers MW33 Saturday 18 April

Aston Villa v Sunderland

Brentford v Fulham

Chelsea v Manchester United

Crystal Palace v West Ham United

Everton v Liverpool

Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City v Arsenal

Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest v Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion MW34 Saturday 25 April AFC Bournemouth v Leeds United

Arsenal v Newcastle United

Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea

Burnley v Manchester City

Fulham v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Manchester United v Brentford

Sunderland v Nottingham Forest

West Ham United v Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur MW35 Saturday 2 May

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Arsenal v Fulham

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

Brentford v West Ham United

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Everton v Manchester City

Leeds United v Burnley

Manchester United v Liverpool

Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sunderland MW36 Saturday 9 May Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Burnley v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Everton

Fulham v AFC Bournemouth

Liverpool v Chelsea

Manchester City v Brentford

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United

Sunderland v Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United

West Ham United v Arsenal MW37 Sunday 17 May