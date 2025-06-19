Premier League 2025-26 full schedule; Man Utd clash with Arsenal in opener

- Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
- Aston Villa v Newcastle United
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Fulham
- Nottingham Forest v Brentford
- Sunderland v West Ham United
- Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City
- 14:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace
- 16:30 Manchester United v Arsenal
- 20:00 Leeds United v Everton
- AFC Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Arsenal v Leeds United
- Brentford v Aston Villa
- Burnley v Sunderland
- Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
- Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Fulham v Manchester United
- Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
- Newcastle United v Liverpool
- West Ham United v Chelsea
- Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City
- Chelsea v Fulham
- Leeds United v Newcastle United
- Liverpool v Arsenal
- Manchester United v Burnley
- Nottingham Forest v West Ham United
- Sunderland v Brentford
- Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton
- AFC Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
- Brentford v Chelsea
- Burnley v Liverpool
- Crystal Palace v Sunderland
- Everton v Aston Villa
- Fulham v Leeds United
- Manchester City v Manchester United
- Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur
- AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United
- Arsenal v Manchester City
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur
- Burnley v Nottingham Forest
- Fulham v Brentford
- Liverpool v Everton
- Manchester United v Chelsea
- Sunderland v Aston Villa
- West Ham United v Crystal Palace
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United
- Aston Villa v Fulham
- Brentford v Manchester United
- Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Crystal Palace v Liverpool
- Everton v West Ham United
- Leeds United v AFC Bournemouth
- Manchester City v Burnley
- Newcastle United v Arsenal
- Nottingham Forest v Sunderland
- Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
- Arsenal v West Ham United
- Aston Villa v Burnley
- Brentford v Manchester City
- Chelsea v Liverpool
- Everton v Crystal Palace
- Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur
- Manchester United v Sunderland
- Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United
- Burnley v Leeds United
- Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
- Fulham v Arsenal
- Liverpool v Manchester United
- Manchester City v Everton
- Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
- Sunderland v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
- West Ham United v Brentford
- AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
- Arsenal v Crystal Palace
- Aston Villa v Manchester City
- Brentford v Liverpool
- Chelsea v Sunderland
- Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
- Leeds United v West Ham United
- Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Newcastle United v Fulham
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United
- Burnley v Arsenal
- Crystal Palace v Brentford
- Fulham v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Liverpool v Aston Villa
- Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth
- Nottingham Forest v Manchester United
- Sunderland v Everton
- Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
- West Ham United v Newcastle United
- Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
- Brentford v Newcastle United
- Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Everton v Fulham
- Manchester City v Liverpool
- Nottingham Forest v Leeds United
- Sunderland v Arsenal
- Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
- West Ham United v Burnley
- AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United
- Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford
- Burnley v Chelsea
- Fulham v Sunderland
- Leeds United v Aston Villa
- Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
- Manchester United v Everton
- Newcastle United v Manchester City
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace
- Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Brentford v Burnley
- Chelsea v Arsenal
- Crystal Palace v Manchester United
- Everton v Newcastle United
- Manchester City v Leeds United
- Nottingham Forest v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Sunderland v AFC Bournemouth
- Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham
- West Ham United v Liverpool
- AFC Bournemouth v Everton
- Arsenal v Brentford
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa
- Burnley v Crystal Palace
- Fulham v Manchester City
- Leeds United v Chelsea
- 20:00 Liverpool v Sunderland
- 20:00 Manchester United v West Ham United
- Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest
- AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
- Aston Villa v Arsenal
- Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United
- Everton v Nottingham Forest
- Fulham v Crystal Palace
- Leeds United v Liverpool
- Manchester City v Sunderland
- Newcastle United v Burnley
- Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United
- Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Brentford v Leeds United
- Burnley v Fulham
- Chelsea v Everton
- Crystal Palace v Manchester City
- Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth
- Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur
- Sunderland v Newcastle United
- West Ham United v Aston Villa
- AFC Bournemouth v Burnley
- Aston Villa v Manchester United
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Sunderland
- Everton v Arsenal
- Fulham v Nottingham Forest
- Leeds United v Crystal Palace
- Manchester City v West Ham United
- Newcastle United v Chelsea
- Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brentford
- Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
- Burnley v Everton
- Chelsea v Aston Villa
- Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
- Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Manchester United v Newcastle United
- Nottingham Forest v Manchester City
- Sunderland v Leeds United
- West Ham United v Fulham
- Arsenal v Aston Villa
- Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
- Burnley v Newcastle United
- Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
- Crystal Palace v Fulham
- Liverpool v Leeds United
- Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Nottingham Forest v Everton
- Sunderland v Manchester City
- West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion
- AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal
- Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley
- Everton v Brentford
- Fulham v Liverpool
- Leeds United v Manchester United
- Manchester City v Chelsea
- Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
- Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United
- AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur
- Arsenal v Liverpool
- Brentford v Sunderland
- Burnley v Manchester United
- 20:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
- Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Fulham v Chelsea
- 20:00 Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Newcastle United v Leeds United
- West Ham United v Nottingham Forest
- Aston Villa v Everton
- Brighton & Hove Albion v AFC Bournemouth
- Chelsea v Brentford
- Leeds United v Fulham
- Liverpool v Burnley
- Manchester United v Manchester City
- Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
- Sunderland v Crystal Palace
- Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United
- AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
- Arsenal v Manchester United
- Brentford v Nottingham Forest
- Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur
- Crystal Palace v Chelsea
- Everton v Leeds United
- Fulham v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Newcastle United v Aston Villa
- West Ham United v Sunderland
- Aston Villa v Brentford
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton
- Chelsea v West Ham United
- Leeds United v Arsenal
- Liverpool v Newcastle United
- Manchester United v Fulham
- Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
- Sunderland v Burnley
- Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v AFC Bournemouth
- AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa
- Arsenal v Sunderland
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace
- Burnley v West Ham United
- Fulham v Everton
- Leeds United v Nottingham Forest
- Liverpool v Manchester City
- Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
- Newcastle United v Brentford
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea
- 20:00 Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Brentford v Arsenal
- Chelsea v Leeds United
- 20:00 Crystal Palace v Burnley
- Everton v AFC Bournemouth
- 20:00 Manchester City v Fulham
- Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Sunderland v Liverpool
- Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
- West Ham United v Manchester United
- Aston Villa v Leeds United
- Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Chelsea v Burnley
- Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Everton v Manchester United
- Manchester City v Newcastle United
- Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
- Sunderland v Fulham
- Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
- West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth
- AFC Bournemouth v Sunderland
- Arsenal v Chelsea
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest
- Burnley v Brentford
- Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur
- Leeds United v Manchester City
- Liverpool v West Ham United
- Manchester United v Crystal Palace
- Newcastle United v Everton
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa
- AFC Bournemouth v Brentford
- 20:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal
- Everton v Burnley
- Fulham v West Ham United
- Leeds United v Sunderland
- 20:00 Manchester City v Nottingham Forest
- Newcastle United v Manchester United
- Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool
- Arsenal v Everton
- Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Burnley v AFC Bournemouth
- Chelsea v Newcastle United
- Crystal Palace v Leeds United
- Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
- Manchester United v Aston Villa
- Nottingham Forest v Fulham
- Sunderland v Brighton & Hove Albion
- West Ham United v Manchester City
- AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United
- Aston Villa v West Ham United
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool
- Everton v Chelsea
- Fulham v Burnley
- Leeds United v Brentford
- Manchester City v Crystal Palace
- Newcastle United v Sunderland
- Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal
- Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
- Brentford v Everton
- Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Chelsea v Manchester City
- Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
- Liverpool v Fulham
- Manchester United v Leeds United
- Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
- Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur
- West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Aston Villa v Sunderland
- Brentford v Fulham
- Chelsea v Manchester United
- Crystal Palace v West Ham United
- Everton v Liverpool
- Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Manchester City v Arsenal
- Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth
- Nottingham Forest v Burnley
- Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion
- AFC Bournemouth v Leeds United
- Arsenal v Newcastle United
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea
- Burnley v Manchester City
- Fulham v Aston Villa
- Liverpool v Crystal Palace
- Manchester United v Brentford
- Sunderland v Nottingham Forest
- West Ham United v Everton
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur
- AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
- Arsenal v Fulham
- Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
- Brentford v West Ham United
- Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
- Everton v Manchester City
- Leeds United v Burnley
- Manchester United v Liverpool
- Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sunderland
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Burnley v Aston Villa
- Crystal Palace v Everton
- Fulham v AFC Bournemouth
- Liverpool v Chelsea
- Manchester City v Brentford
- Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United
- Sunderland v Manchester United
- Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United
- West Ham United v Arsenal
- AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City
- Arsenal v Burnley
- Aston Villa v Liverpool
- Brentford v Crystal Palace
- Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
- Everton v Sunderland
- Leeds United v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Manchester United v Nottingham Forest
- Newcastle United v West Ham United
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United
- Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Crystal Palace v Arsenal
- Fulham v Newcastle United
- Liverpool v Brentford
- Manchester City v Aston Villa
- Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth
- Sunderland v Chelsea
- Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
- West Ham United v Leeds United
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app