Animal-rights protester disrupts Club World Cup with anti-Morocco sign

An animal-rights activist ran onto the field during a Club World Cup match between Manchester City and Wydad at Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday, urging Morocco to reform its treatment of stray animals.
The man wore a shirt that read, Morocco, end the stray dog massacre, and carried a sign that read, Morocco: stop shooting dogs and cats. He ran for a few seconds before he was tackled by security workers and escorted out of the stadium.
The protester's shirt and sign included the logo of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.
Wydad is based in Casablanca, Morocco. PETA has been critical of the Moroccan government for its treatment of stray cats and dogs.
Morocco is among the hosts of the 2030 World Cup. The government has expanded a Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate and Return program for stray animals, but activists have claimed that animals are being killed rather than neutered.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
