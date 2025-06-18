FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Real Madrid vs Al Hilal live time, streaming

All eyes will be fixed on Xabi Alonso and Simone Inzaghi as Real Madrid and Al Hilal clash in the FIFA Club World Cup.

This summer’s expanded tournament kicks off Group H with a thrilling matchup between the La Liga runners-up and the Saudi Pro League runners-up. Both teams arrive in the United States eager to recover from underwhelming 2024–25 seasons.

Real Madrid enters as one of the favorites to claim the title, placing significant expectations on new manager Alonso. Alongside fresh additions Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen, the club aims to restore its winning momentum and bring a trophy back to Madrid.

Following a season plagued by injuries, Real Madrid continues to cope without several key players. Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga, and Endrick are all expected to miss the entire tournament due to their injuries. Additionally, the fitness of Antonio Rüdiger, David Alaba, Éder Militão, and Dani Carvajal remains uncertain.

Further concerns have arisen around Kylian Mbappé, who reportedly developed a fever and missed Real Madrid’s final training session in Miami. If he is unable to play, Arda Güler is likely to step in and complete Alonso’s starting lineup. On a positive note for Los Blancos, new signings Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen are set to make their debuts wearing the iconic white jersey. This match against Al Hilal will provide the perfect opportunity for the two newcomers to showcase their skills and make an impression on both coach Alonso and fans worldwide. Al Hilal team news

All attention will be on Simone Inzaghi as he makes his managerial debut for Al Hilal. The ex-Inter Milan coach is anticipated to deploy his preferred 3-5-2 system, challenging his squad to adapt and execute fresh tactics against one of Europe’s top clubs. Aleksandar Mitrović will be eager to carry his impressive scoring streak into the FIFA Club World Cup, having netted 28 goals in 36 games for the Saudi team last season. His compatriot, Sergej Milinković-Savić, also had a strong campaign, contributing to 25 goals overall. The major concern for Al Hilal is the fitness of João Cancelo. The former Barcelona defender missed the final six matches of the 2024–25 season due to injury and is now working hard to recover in time for the clash with Real Madrid.

ALSO READ: FIFA Club World Cup 2025 begins, but why is it flying under the radar? Real Madrid vs Al Hilal starting 11 (probable) Real Madrid starting 11 (probable): Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Huijsen, García; Güler, Tchouaméni, Valverde, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior. Al Hilal starting 11 (probable): Bono; Tambakti, Koulibaly, Al-Bulayhi; Cancelo, Kanno, Neves, Milinković-Savić, Al-Dawsari; Malcom, Mitrović FIFA Club World Cup: Real Madrid vs Al Hilal live telecast and streaming details When will the FIFA Club World Cup match between Real Madrid and Al Hilal be played? The FIFA Club World Cup match between Real Madrid and Al Hilal will be played on June 19 (according to IST).

What time will the FIFA Club World Cup match between Real Madrid and Al Hilal begin on June 19? The FIFA Club World Cup match between Real Madrid and Al Hilal will kick off at 12:30 AM IST. What will be the venue for the FIFA Club World Cup match between Real Madrid and Al Hilal? The FIFA Club World Cup match between Real Madrid and Al Hilal will take place at Hard Rock Stadium, USA. Where will the live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup match between Real Madrid and Al Hilal be available in India?