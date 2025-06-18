FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Manchester City vs Wydad live time, streaming

Manchester City are set to kick off their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup campaign with a clash against Moroccan giants Wydad AC in Philadelphia this Wednesday, aiming to lay down a marker early in the tournament.

While Portuguese heavyweights Porto and Benfica were both held to frustrating draws against South American opposition, Europe's elite, City included, have yet to face real adversity in this year’s edition. The reigning 2023 champions will be expected to impress at Lincoln Financial Field, squaring off against a Wydad side that no longer commands the dominance of years past.

Wydad, winners of the 2021–22 CAF Champions League and historically Morocco’s most successful football club, enter the tournament amid uncertainty. Following a sixth-place finish in 2023–24, they managed only third in the most recent Botola campaign, with off-field turbulence further compounding their inconsistency on the pitch.

City, meanwhile, saw their hopes of a fifth straight Premier League title dashed last season, finishing third after a dip in form during the final stretch of 2024. Their campaign ended on a sour note with an FA Cup final loss to Crystal Palace, marking their first season without a trophy since Pep Guardiola’s debut year in charge. ALSO READ: FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Highlights: Chelsea beat LAFC; Boca draw Benfica Still, bolstered by high-profile signings and a renewed sense of purpose, Manchester City arrive in the United States as one of the tournament’s top contenders, and they'll look to prove it starting with Wednesday’s showdown.

Manchester City team news Manchester City will have their trio of new signings available for selection in the United States, and Pep Guardiola may opt to start two of them in Wednesday’s lineup. Rayan Aït-Nouri is set to compete with Nico O’Reilly for the right-back spot, while Rayan Cherki might be deployed in an advanced midfield role. Tijjani Reijnders faces stiff competition in a box-to-box midfield role, particularly with Rodri returning at the end of the season. The Spanish midfielder, fresh off winning the 2024 Ballon d’Or, is expected to feature from the outset, with Guardiola potentially using the Club World Cup as a tune-up for the upcoming 2025–26 campaign.

With Mateo Kovačić sidelined due to an Achilles injury, there’s a strong chance Reijnders will line up alongside Rodri in central midfield. Notably, Jack Grealish and Kyle Walker have been left out of City’s squad for the tournament. Wydad AC team news Wydad AC’s 29-man roster features the recent addition of Nordin Amrabat, the older brother of ex-Manchester United loanee Sofyan Amrabat. Now 38, the veteran attacker is well past his peak and recently wrapped up an underwhelming stint with Hull City in the Championship. He was part of Morocco’s squad at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

There’s cautious optimism that left-back Ayoub Boucheta will recover from a knock in time to feature on Tuesday. However, Wydad will definitely be without Renan, who remains sidelined with a long-term knee injury. Manchester City vs Wydad AC starting 11 (probable) Manchester City starting 11 (probable): Ederson; Lewis, Días, Gvardiol, Aït-Nouri; Rodri, Reijnders; Savinho, Cherki, Marmoush; Haaland. Wydad AC starting 11 (probable): Benabid; Moufid, Dairani, Boutouli, Nassik; Moutaraji, Moubarik, Zemraoui; Amrabat, Obeng, Rayhi. ALSO READ: Mehdi Taremi stuck in Iran, to miss FIFA Club World Cup start for Inter Benabid; Moufid, Dairani, Boutouli, Nassik; Moutaraji, Moubarik, Zemraoui; Amrabat, Obeng, Rayhi. FIFA Club World Cup: Manchester City vs Wydad live telecast and streaming details

When will the FIFA Club World Cup match between Manchester City and Wydad be played? The FIFA Club World Cup match between Manchester City and Wydad will be played on June 18. What time will the FIFA Club World Cup match between Manchester City and Wydad begin on June 18? The FIFA Club World Cup match between Manchester City and Wydad will kick off at 8:30 pm IST What will be the venue for the FIFA Club World Cup match between Manchester City and Wydad? The FIFA Club World Cup match between Manchester City and Wydad will take place at Lincoln Financial Field Stadium, USA.