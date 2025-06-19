Home / Sports / Football News / Kylian Mbappe sidelined for Real Madrid's Club World Cup opener, Here's why

Kylian Mbappe sidelined for Real Madrid's Club World Cup opener, Here's why

Kylian Mbappe was sidelined for Real Madrid's Club World Cup opener on Wednesday as the star forward recovers from an illness.

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe
AP Miami Gardens (USA)
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 1:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kylian Mbappe was sidelined for Real Madrid's Club World Cup opener on Wednesday as the star forward recovers from an illness.

Coach Xabi Alonso told DAZN before the match against Al Hilal at Hard Rock Stadium that Mbapp had a fever, he was not feeling well. Hopefully back for the next one.

Recent signings Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen were in the lineup for the Spanish power against the Saudi Arabian club. The duo, both coming from the Premier League, could help Real Madrid reinforce a defense that's currently missing Antonio Rdiger, David Alaba, der Milito, Ferland Mendy and Dani Carvajal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Animal-rights protester disrupts Club World Cup with anti-Morocco sign

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Highlights: Goals galore as Juve beat Al Ain 5-0

Premier League 2025-26 full schedule; Man Utd clash with Arsenal in opener

Manchester City vs Wydad FIFA Club World Cup 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: 10-men Man City beat Wydad 2-0

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 begins, but why is it flying under the radar?

Topics :Football NewsReal Madrid

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story