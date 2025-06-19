Kylian Mbappe sidelined for Real Madrid's Club World Cup opener, Here's why

Kylian Mbappe was sidelined for Real Madrid's Club World Cup opener on Wednesday as the star forward recovers from an illness.
Coach Xabi Alonso told DAZN before the match against Al Hilal at Hard Rock Stadium that Mbapp had a fever, he was not feeling well. Hopefully back for the next one.
Recent signings Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen were in the lineup for the Spanish power against the Saudi Arabian club. The duo, both coming from the Premier League, could help Real Madrid reinforce a defense that's currently missing Antonio Rdiger, David Alaba, der Milito, Ferland Mendy and Dani Carvajal.
