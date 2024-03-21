FIFA World Cup Qualifier: India vs Afghanistan live match time, streaming

Indian Football Team will be taking on Afghanistan in the third match of their Round 2 encounter of the joint FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualification tournament. The Indian side, when they were doing well, beat Kuwait away from home 1-0 and were beaten by Qatar at home. If they are to move forward to the third round, the Blue Tigers must attain a win qualifier match against Afghanistan.

India vs Afghanistan head-to-head

India and Afghanistan have played a lot together and as a result, there have been 11 encounters between the two teams from South Asia. In those 11 matches, India have won seven while Afghanistan has won only one match.

Matches Played: 11

India won: 7

Afghanistan won: 1

Drawn: 3

Fifa World Cup Qualifiers Round 2: India vs Afghanistan Prediction





Since Afghanistan does not have the best of the players at their disposal, India would have just a slight advantage heading into this game, Also, India has beaten Kuwait in the Fifa World Cup qualifiers. Despite their disappointing outing in the AFC Asian Cup 2023, India would be favourites heading into this match.

What could be the probable starting lineups of India and Afghanistan?

India's probable starting lineup

Gurpeet Singh Sandhu (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Apuia, Jeakson Singh, Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetri.

Formation: 4-2-3-1







Afghanistan’s probable starting lineup

Ovays Azizi (GK), Zoheb Islam Amiri, Sharif Mukhammad, Mahboob Hanifi, Habibulla Askar, Omid Popalzay, Mustafa Azadzoy, Jabar Sharza, Rahmat Akbari, Balal Arezou, Omid Musawi

Formation: 4-4-2

Fifa World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Round 2: India vs Afghanistan live match time, live streaming and telecast in India

When will the India vs Afghanistan Fifa World Cup Qualifiers match take place?

The India vs Afghanistan match in the Fifa World Cup Qualifiers will take place on March 22, 2024 (Friday).

What is the venue of the India vs Afghanistan game in the Fifa World Cup Qualifiers?

Khamis Mushait Stadium in Saudi Arabia will host the India vs Afghanistan game today.

What is the live match timing of the India vs Afghanistan game in the Fifa World Cup Qualifiers, as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The India vs Afghanistan live match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on March 22.

How to watch the live telecast of India vs Afghanistan Fifa World Cup Qualifiers in India?

The live telecast of India vs Afghanistan in India will be available on DD Sports HD/SD channels.

Where will the India vs Afghanistan Fifa World Cup Qualifiers be live-streamed in India?