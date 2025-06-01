Which team has won most UEFA Champions League titles? Full list of winners

|UEFA Champions League winners & runners-up list
|Season
|Winner
|Runner-Up
|1955–56
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Stade de Reims (France)
|1956–57
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Fiorentina (Italy)
|1957–58
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|AC Milan (Italy)
|1958–59
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Stade de Reims (France)
|1959–60
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)
|1960–61
|Benfica (Portugal)
|Barcelona (Spain)
|1961–62
|Benfica (Portugal)
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|1962–63
|AC Milan (Italy)
|Benfica (Portugal)
|1963–64
|Inter Milan (Italy)
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|1964–65
|Inter Milan (Italy)
|Benfica (Portugal)
|1965–66
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Partizan Belgrade (Yugoslavia)
|1966–67
|Celtic FC (Scotland)
|Inter Milan (Italy)
|1967–68
|Manchester United (England)
|Benfica (Portugal)
|1968–69
|AC Milan (Italy)
|Ajax (Netherlands)
|1969–70
|Feyenoord (Netherlands)
|Celtic FC (Scotland)
|1970–71
|Ajax (Netherlands)
|Panathinaikos (Greece)
|1971–72
|Ajax (Netherlands)
|Inter Milan (Italy)
|1972–73
|Ajax (Netherlands)
|Juventus (Italy)
|1973–74
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|1974–75
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Leeds United (England)
|1975–76
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Saint-Etienne (France)
|1976–77
|Liverpool (England)
|Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany)
|1977–78
|Liverpool (England)
|Club Brugge (Belgium)
|1978–79
|Nottingham Forest (England)
|Malmö (Sweden)
|1979–80
|Nottingham Forest (England)
|Hamburger SV (Germany)
|1980–81
|Liverpool (England)
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|1981–82
|Aston Villa (England)
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|1982–83
|Hamburger SV (Germany)
|Juventus (Italy)
|1983–84
|Liverpool (England)
|AS Roma (Italy)
|1984–85
|Juventus (Italy)
|Liverpool (England)
|1985–86
|Steaua Bucuresti (Romania)
|Barcelona (Spain)
|1986–87
|FC Porto (Portugal)
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|1987–88
|PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)
|Benfica (Portugal)
|1988–89
|AC Milan (Italy)
|Steaua Bucuresti (Romania)
|1989–90
|AC Milan (Italy)
|Benfica (Portugal)
|1990–91
|Red Star Belgrade (Yugoslavia)
|Marseille (France)
|1991–92
|Barcelona (Spain)
|Sampdoria (Italy)
|1992–93
|Marseille (France)
|AC Milan (Italy)
|1993–94
|AC Milan (Italy)
|Barcelona (Spain)
|1994–95
|Ajax (Netherlands)
|AC Milan (Italy)
|1995–96
|Juventus (Italy)
|Ajax (Netherlands)
|1996–97
|Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
|Juventus (Italy)
|1997–98
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Juventus (Italy)
|1998–99
|Manchester United (England)
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|1999–2000
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Valencia (Spain)
|2000–01
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Valencia (Spain)
|2001–02
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)
|2002–03
|AC Milan (Italy)
|Juventus (Italy)
|2003–04
|FC Porto (Portugal)
|AS Monaco (France)
|2004–05
|Liverpool (England)
|AC Milan (Italy)
|2005–06
|Barcelona (Spain)
|Arsenal (England)
|2006–07
|AC Milan (Italy)
|Liverpool (England)
|2007–08
|Manchester United (England)
|Chelsea (England)
|2008–09
|Barcelona (Spain)
|Manchester United (England)
|2009–10
|Inter Milan (Italy)
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|2010–11
|Barcelona (Spain)
|Manchester United (England)
|2011–12
|Chelsea (England)
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|2012–13
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
|2013–14
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|2014–15
|Barcelona (Spain)
|Juventus (Italy)
|2015–16
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|2016–17
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Juventus (Italy)
|2017–18
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Liverpool (England)
|2018–19
|Liverpool (England)
|Tottenham Hotspur (England)
|2019–20
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|2020–21
|Chelsea (England)
|Manchester City (England)
|2021–22
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Liverpool (England)
|2022–23
|Manchester City (England)
|Inter Milan (Italy)
|2023–24
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
|2024-25
|PSG
|Inter Milan
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app