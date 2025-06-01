Which team has won most UEFA Champions League titles? Full list of winners

In global football, few tournaments can rival the prestige and reach of the men’s UEFA Champions League (UCL). Featuring the elite clubs from across Europe, the UCL is widely regarded as the pinnacle of club competition, with teams battling each season for the ultimate prize and the honor of being crowned the continent’s best.

While other regions such as Asia (AFC), Africa (CAF), and South America (CONMEBOL) host their own continental championships, the global popularity of European club football ensures the UCL remains in a league of its own.

Organized by UEFA — the governing body for football in Europe — the competition began in 1955 under the name "European Cup." Initially, it was a straight knockout event reserved for domestic league champions. A major change came in 1991 with the introduction of a group stage, and from the 1997-98 season, clubs beyond national champions could also qualify, significantly widening participation.