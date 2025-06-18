FIFA Club World Cup 2025 begins, but why is it flying under the radar?

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup opened with a burst of glamour as Lionel Messi took center stage at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The Argentine superstar led Inter Miami in a goalless draw against Egypt’s Al Ahly, drawing a massive crowd despite failing to find the back of the net. Watching from the VIP stands were football legends David Beckham, Ronaldo Nazário, Roberto Baggio, Kaka, Bebeto, and Javier Zanetti, adding star power to the tournament’s launch.

Despite the lack of goals, fans turned out in large numbers, eager to see Messi in action on home soil. FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who has championed the expanded Club World Cup as a legacy project, was also in attendance and looked pleased with the tournament's kickoff.

Infantino’s Ambitious Vision Infantino’s strategy to boost the Club World Cup’s stature includes allowing MLS champions Inter Miami a special entry as host nation representatives, a reported invitation to Cristiano Ronaldo, and raising the winner’s prize money by $35 million. He called the event “the beginning of a new chapter” in global football. Yet, just three days in, the competition has yet to match its lofty billing. While top clubs have shown flashes of brilliance, several issues have begun to surface. Heat and Scheduling Draw Criticism Player welfare has been a growing concern, with mid-day matches scheduled under extreme heat. During the PSG vs Atletico Madrid clash in Pasadena, temperatures soared to 31°C (88°F). Coaches and players noted the weather’s impact on gameplay. FIFA has implemented cooling breaks and additional substitutions, but players’ unions like FIFPRO have criticized the tournament’s timing, citing increased risks of injury and mental burnout following a long season.

Sunday saw Bayern Munich dismantle Auckland City 10-0, highlighting the disparity between elite European teams and clubs from smaller federations. Auckland, made up largely of semi-professionals, struggled against a full-strength Bayern side. More one-sided encounters are anticipated as teams like Benfica and Boca Juniors face similarly lower-ranked opponents. Fan Turnout Inconsistent Across Matches While opening matches featuring Messi and PSG attracted huge crowds, other games painted a different picture. Chelsea's fixture against LAFC in Atlanta had only 22,000 fans in a 75,000-seat stadium. Flamengo's match in Philadelphia saw a turnout below 40%, and Seattle's game drew similar numbers.