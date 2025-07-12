Home / Sports / Football News / How Chelsea FC booked their place in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 8:52 PM IST
Chelsea’s invitation to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, held during July’s expanded, 32-team format, was secured in Porto over four years ago, rewarding their Champions League victory.  Placed into Group D, the Blues faced global competition, drawing Flamengo (Brazil), ES Tunis (Tunisia), and Los Angeles FC (USA). Their journey began against LAFC at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
 
Opening Victory: LAFC 0–2 Chelsea 
Following a preseason training stint in Philadelphia, Chelsea made a strong start. Pedro Neto broke the deadlock, capitalizing on a clever layoff from Nicolas Jackson. Later, summer signing Liam Delap crossed for Enzo Fernández to bolster the lead. A late cameo from debutant Dario Essugo sealed a controlled 2–0 win, earning confidence and momentum.
 
Flamengo 3-1 Chelsea 
Back in Philadelphia, the intense East Coast heat, peaking at 39°C, put Maresca’s squad under pressure. They started brightly: Neto again scored early. But Flamengo fought back in the second half, with Bruno Henrique leveling, Danilo doubling, and a late goal sealing Flamengo’s 3–1 victory. Despite the setback, Chelsea retained second place and a spot in the knockout phase.
 
ES Tunis 0-2 Chelsea 
With qualification pending, Maresca rotated his side. Filip Jørgensen, Josh Acheampong, Benoît Badiashile, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall earned starts. Tensions broke as Tosin scored from a Fernández free-kick, and Delap added a second with a composed finish. Tyrique George's late goal rounded off a confident 3-0 win and confirmed Chelsea’s progress to the round of 16. 
 
Round of 16 Drama: Benfica 1-4 Chelsea 
In Charlotte, a freekick from captain Reece James punctured the deadlock. Play paused due to a thunderstorm before resuming in extra time. A VAR-awarded penalty brought Benfica within a goal until Prestianni’s red card turned the tide. Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto, and Dewsbury-Hall secured a commanding 4-1 win in one of Chelsea’s most memorable nights.
 
Quarter-Final Thriller: Palmeiras 1-2 Chelsea 
Returning to Philadelphia, Chelsea faced Brazilian side Palmeiras. A skilful strike by Cole Palmer set the tone. Palmeiras equalized via a formidable effort from teenage sensation Estevão, but Chelsea's resilience showed when Palmeiras’ defender Agustín Giay turned a defensive challenge into an own goal. A hard-fought 2-1 win sealed a semi-final berth.
 
Fluminense 0-2 Chelsea 
Setting up camp in New York at MetLife Stadium, Chelsea faced Fluminense, again in testing heat reaching 35°C. Blues legend Thiago Silva featured in opposition colours. Chelsea’s composed display yielded a 2-0 win and booked a spot in the final.
 
From the group stages to the semis, Chelsea combined youth, rotation, and tactical control under Maresca, tackling weather, travel, and top-tier opponents. Their blend of emerging talents and steady leadership has earned a shot at global glory, and given fans a Club World Cup run to savor.
 
Chelsea FC's road to FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final
 
  • LAFC 0–2 Chelsea
  • Flamengo 3-1 Chelsea
  • ES Tunis 0-2 Chelsea
  • Benfica 1-4 Chelsea (Round of 16)
  • Palmeiras 1-2 Chelsea (Quarters)
  • Fluminense 0-2 Chelsea (Semi-finals)
  • PSG vs Chelsea
 

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

